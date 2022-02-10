The three things all business owners need to know about Instagram in 2022

In this piece, Estelle Keeber, Founder of Immortal Monkey and one of the UK’s leading Instagram Experts, tells us the three things that all business owners need to know about Instagram in 2022.

Featured on ITV news, Daily Telegraph and Forbes, Estelle has built a global following and turned over more than a million pounds in the first 2 years of her previous company launching.

Video is key…and will earn you ££££s

Video is going to be huge on Instagram in 2022 and there is no getting around the fact. Whether its lives, pre recorded or reels, Instagram want your video content and will be sharing more content of this format to its audience in 2022.

So how can you make money from your videos without spending hours creating and editing?

Instagram Reels can be super quick and easy to create and if you already have a community you know your audience are there waiting…and if you don’t…that’s cool to. Instagram will be sharing more video content than anything else this year so reels really is the best way to be increasing your reach even with a small following.

Creating reels can increase your chances of being discovered and seen by a bigger audience and can even land you on the explore page! Reels are great to create more brand awareness. Reels can be used just like any other content format to direct people to sign up, make a purchase and many other call to actions that your business may use. They can also increase your engagement more than a regular feed post.

The Instagram Reels Play program gives creators the chance to earn money from creating reels, these bonuses can vary and it’s all dependent on how may views a reel gets.

To be able to apply and have access to this program you must have a business or creator account and then you can share your reels to both Instagram and Facebook. To earn money reels, need to get a minimum of 1000 views over a 30 day period. Once you have rolled onto the program you are able to start earning money by selecting the reels that you want to count towards your bonus during the 30 day period.

This program is only available in the US right now but will hopefully be rolled out globally soon.

The better your reels perform the more money you can earn. The program will allow you to keep track of your progress in the app.