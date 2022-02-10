7 ways not to ask for a pay rise

2021 sparked the great resignation where 1 in 4 people within the UK left their current workplace.

According to Google trend data, the search term how to ask for a pay rise, has seen a 225.57% uplift within the last month alone (Jan 22). Such data indicates that the events of the past 18 months, along with the typical tendency to re-evaluate personal circumstances at the end of the year, has sparked the UK to take action to develop their career.

Salary is often at the centre of any career progression.

Here, Oliver Atkinson a Atkinson Chartered Accountants presents 7 things what not to say when asking for a pay rise.

‘My rent has gone up; I hold personal debt and I’m trying to save’

Personal finances are often the biggest motivator when asking for a rise. Covid 19 has impacted much of the nation’s funds, making it appealing to ask your workplace for a pay rise. However, the health of your personal finances and the salary you receive are two separate entities. When initiating the discussion of a pay rise, do not bring up the subject of your personal finances. It’s unlikely that the decision maker will justify a pay rise with the reasoning of, ‘the employee requires additional income to accommodate their increase in rent’. Instead, ensure that the discussion is solely focussed on your contribution to the workplace and your responsibilities.

‘If my request is denied, I will leave’

Ultimately, its wise not to present ultimatums unless you’re willing to execute them. Ultimatums can not only be perceived as aggressive but may come back to haunt you if you are forced to see them through. Of course, make plans that outline the actions you will take for the potential outcomes of the meeting, however, keep them to yourself as they may change.

‘I’ve been here a few years now’

Often, a hard fact to except is that the amount of time accumulated in a workplace is irrelevant to the amount of salary you receive. This is because the time accrued doesn’t represent what you have contributed towards the business itself. For instance, a person who receives the same salary but has only been within the workplace for half the time that you have may have brought more of a financial benefit, amassed a higher workload, and made double the connections. Instead of suggesting a raise based on your years of service, present all of the ‘wins’ that you have obtained throughout your employment and how these have benefited the business. Make it clear that you are loyal to the workplace with suggestions on how you can progress.