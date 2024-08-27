Unveiling the Master Calendar for Women in Tech Week 2024

WeAreTechWomen is excited to announce that the Master Calendar of Events for the inaugural nationwide Women in Tech Week, taking place from 7-11 October 2024, is now live!

Following our successful launch to registered members last Thursday, we are thrilled to open the calendar to the public, allowing everyone to start booking their spots for this landmark week of events, with new events being added every week.

Marking a Milestone: Women in Tech Week and Ada Lovelace Day

Set to coincide with Ada Lovelace Day on 8 October, Women in Tech Week celebrates the legacy of one of the world’s first computer programmers, while addressing the critical need to advance women in technology. With just 40 days to go, now is the time to secure your place at one of the many events that will empower and inspire women across the UK.

Addressing the Decline: Why Women in Tech Week Matters

Recent research, including our own with Ipsos Mori, continues to underscore the urgent need to support women in tech. The percentage of women in tech roles is declining, with one in five considering leaving the industry. As the conversation around gender diversity intensifies, Women in Tech Week aims to reverse this trend by mobilising our extensive network for a week dedicated to the progression of women in tech.

Empowerment Through Engagement: A Nationwide Effort

Our mission for Women in Tech Week remains steadfast:

Engage Partners and Third Parties : We are calling on our partners to actively engage their women in tech during this critical week.

: We are calling on our partners to actively engage their women in tech during this critical week. Provide Opportunities : Women across the UK will have access to a diverse range of events hosted by our partners.

: Women across the UK will have access to a diverse range of events hosted by our partners. Showcase Stories: We will continue to highlight the inspiring stories of women in tech through our media channels and those of our partners.

Spotlight on Flagship Events: A Week of Inspiration and Action

Women in Tech Week will feature a dynamic line-up of in-person and virtual events across five key themes individually featured each day. Below are some of the flagship events you won’t want to miss:

Removing Barriers for Women in Tech (Monday 7th October)

Breaking Barriers: Addressing Challenges for Women in Tech and Strategies for Change with The Tech Talent Charter (Virtual, 10-11AM)

Advancing Social Mobility: Women in Tech and the Power of Diverse Backgrounds (Virtual, 12-1PM)

Breaking Barriers: The Challenges and Triumphs of Black Women in Tech (Virtual, 3-4PM)

Gaining Skills (Tuesday 8th October)

The Perfect CV for the Technology Sector (Virtual, 10-11AM)

Women Shaping the Future of Engineering (Virtual, 10:30-11:30AM)

Tech Trek: Navigating Your Path to a Career in Technology (In-Person, 1-2PM, Shoreditch, London)

Blockchain Building 101 (In-Person, 5:30-8:30PM, Plexal)

Pivoting into Tech (Wednesday 9th October)

How to use your transferable skills to pivot into a successful tech career (Barclays event, Virtual 10-11AM)

Tech Careers: Returning & Pivoting for a New Career Path (PA Consulting, Virtual 3-4PM)

Women’s Stories (Thursday 10th October)

AI and Inclusion – Stories from the frontlines of tech (Cognizant event, Virtual 2-2:45PM)

The Power of Storytelling: Overcoming Self-Imposed Barriers with Susie Ramroop (Virtual 10-11AM)

Focus on Allyship (Friday 11th October)

The Importance of Male Allyship for Women in Tech (In-Person, 9AM, Zoom offices)

Colt Technology Services LinkedIn Live | Progressing Women in Tech through Allyship (Virtual, 10AM)

Allyship in Financial Services (Morgan Stanley, Virtual 11AM)

Ensuring Nationwide Accessibility

To ensure that women across the UK can participate, the majority of our sessions will be available online through platforms like LinkedIn Live, YouTube, X, and Instagram, allowing us to reach all corners of the UK, offering opportunities for those unable to attend in person.

Join Us in Making History: Book Now!

With the Master Calendar of Events now live, we invite you to explore the full range of sessions and secure your spot. Whether you’re looking to develop new skills, pivot into a tech career, or connect with allies, Women in Tech Week 2024 is your chance to be part of something truly transformative.

For all sponsorship or partnership inquiries, please email [email protected]. If you would like weekly updates on new events added, register here.