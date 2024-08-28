WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce our 2024 TechWomen100 shortlist

The TechWomen100 Awards, now in its seventh year, is dedicated to recognising the extraordinary achievements of women who have made indelible marks in various domains of the tech industry. From software development and data science to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, these awardees exemplify the spirit of creativity, perseverance, and advancement that drive the tech sector forward.

The 215 finalists were selected from a pool of over 1,150 exceptional nominees, each of whom has demonstrated exceptional skills, leadership, and a passion for driving change in their respective fields. Their accomplishments have not only elevated their careers but have also inspired others to pursue their dreams and break down barriers in the tech world.

The full shortlist includes individuals from 114 private and public sector organisations such as Atos, BBC, BT, Capco, Cognizant, EasyJet, FCA, Goldman Sachs, Ocado, Sky and many more.

This year’s TechWomen100 shortlist showcases remarkable women within the technology sector who are leading incredible initiatives, for example:

Jessica Allen , BAE Systems Digital Intelligence who has quickly made a significant impact in the tech industry, transitioning from a humanities background to leading high-impact projects in government, cybersecurity, and the space sector. Jessica’s leadership, innovation, and dedication position her as a promising future leader in tech.

Vika Anisimova is a Technical Lead at Modulr, where she drives front-end development across multiple teams, championing CI/CD improvements and customer-focused solutions. With a strong background in software engineering and a First-Class Computer Science degree from St Andrews.

The shortlist also features innovators such as:

Mehak Agarwal , Finance & Operations Lead at ExpectAI, Mehak’s leadership in strategic growth and innovation within high-growth start-ups, particularly in the climate-tech space, has been pivotal.

Isabella Curtis, Systems Engineer at Phantom Works Global (UK), the first systems engineer on her team, Isabella has played a crucial role in advancing next-generation autonomous technology for defence applications, from underwater vehicles to aerial systems. Beyond her technical expertise, Isabella is deeply committed to mentoring aspiring engineers and promoting diversity in STEM through her work with the Women's Engineering Society.

Aside from the individual shortlist of 200 women, the TechWomen100 Awards also shine a spotlight on other individuals, including men who are championing women in the sector by demonstrating allyship, leaders of women in tech networks who are creating communities to provide support to women in the industry, companies who are demonstrating impact by supporting the progression of women in tech through their development programs, and global role models who are creating industry impact in their respective countries.

The Awards also offer all shortlisted, with the exception of our Champion, Company, Global, Men for Gender Balance, and Network Awards, the opportunity to win our Public Vote Award; this award enables the public to cast their vote for one overall winner from our shortlist.