WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce our 2024 TechWomen100 shortlist

In a momentous celebration of innovation, leadership, and accomplishments by WeAreTechWomen, the TechWomen100 Awards, powered by Barclays, has unveiled its remarkable shortlist for 2024.
The TechWomen100 Awards, now in its seventh year, is dedicated to recognising the extraordinary achievements of women who have made indelible marks in various domains of the tech industry. From software development and data science to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, these awardees exemplify the spirit of creativity, perseverance, and advancement that drive the tech sector forward.
The 215 finalists were selected from a pool of over 1,150 exceptional nominees, each of whom has demonstrated exceptional skills, leadership, and a passion for driving change in their respective fields. Their accomplishments have not only elevated their careers but have also inspired others to pursue their dreams and break down barriers in the tech world.
The full shortlist includes individuals from 114 private and public sector organisations such as Atos, BBC, BT, Capco, Cognizant, EasyJet, FCA, Goldman Sachs, Ocado, Sky and many more.
This year’s TechWomen100 shortlist showcases remarkable women within the technology sector who are leading incredible initiatives, for example:
The shortlist also features innovators such as:
Aside from the individual shortlist of 200 women, the TechWomen100 Awards also shine a spotlight on other individuals, including men who are championing women in the sector by demonstrating allyship, leaders of women in tech networks who are creating communities to provide support to women in the industry, companies who are demonstrating impact by supporting the progression of women in tech through their development programs, and global role models who are creating industry impact in their respective countries.
The Awards also offer all shortlisted, with the exception of our Champion, Company, Global, Men for Gender Balance, and Network Awards, the opportunity to win our Public Vote Award; this award enables the public to cast their vote for one overall winner from our shortlist.
Barclays has been working with WeAreTechWomen since 2015, partnering to shine a light on female tech talent. We know people in diverse teams are happier, have fresh ideas, new approaches, and unique perspectives. We know that gender representation leads to better products and solutions that serve the needs of our community. This is why we’re committed to investing in and building a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture – where it truly is happening here – an environment where our colleagues can achieve their career aspirations and be inspirational role models.
Over the past ten years, there has been a glacial increase in the presence of women within the technology sector validating the need to shine a spotlight and to showcase role models who are already working in the industry. Women represent 26% of the UK tech sector, and ONS data has recently report that there has been a decline of 3,000 female employees in over the last two quarters. I truly believe our awards shortlist are the beacon of hope we need to attract and retain women in the industry. I would like to extend a huge congratulations to our shortlist and look forward to announcing our winners on 17 September.
The 2024 TechWomen100 Awards are powered by Barclays and sponsored and supported by Accenture, Agentiv, BAE Systems, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, Northern Trust, PwC and Durham University.
We would like to personally thank our judges who all gave their valuable time to assemble our shortlist and to help WeAreTechWomen recognise the fantastic achievements of all of our amazing nominees.
Congratulations to all of our shortlisted nominees; you are incredible role models for the tech industry. Best of luck to all for the next round of judging.
The winners of this year’s TechWomen100 Awards will be announced on 17 September 2024 and celebrated on 21 November at the QEII, Westminster.