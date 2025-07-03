WeAreTech Festival 2025 | An Incredible Day for Women in Tech

On 27 June 2025, hundreds of women in tech came together both online and in person at Etc. Venues in London for WeAreTech Festival 2025.

From the very first session, the day was driven by honest conversation, shared experience and meaningful connection.

Real stories, real impact

Speakers opened up about leadership, self-doubt, career changes and resilience, showing that tech is powered by people, not just progress. No matter how you joined us, in-person or online, the stories landed.

Conversations that stayed with us

Breakouts explored leadership, allyship, wellbeing and the future of tech, while informal chats and networking made space for reflection and real talk. It was a day for listening, learning and being heard.

What we’re taking forward

This year’s festival reminded us that real change comes from honest discussion and safe spaces. You showed up ready to connect and challenge and it made all the difference.

Thank you

To our brilliant host Julia Streets MBE, keynote speakers Nishma Patel Robb, Stef Sword‑Williams and Sonya Barlow and every speaker who shared their journey, thank you.

We’re also grateful to our volunteers, coaches, exhibitors, and to Deborah McLeod and Deborah Webb for providing sign language interpretation.

Thank you to our headline sponsor Cognizant and all our event sponsors — FCDO Services, NBC Universal, Thales Group, EY, DWP Digital, Bank of America, Northern Trust, Accenture, PwC and Morgan Stanley.

Special thanks to our charity partner DigiLearning and to Laiba and Ashley for capturing the day so brilliantly online.

What’s coming up next for WeAreTechWomen

The Lovelace Report 2025 is launching on 15 July, spotlighting the voices shaping the future of tech.