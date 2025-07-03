BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

03/07/2025
, , , , ,

WeAreTech Festival 2025 | An Incredible Day for Women in Tech

Home > Events > Past Events > WeAreTech Festival 2025 | An Incredible Day for Women in Tech

WeAreTech Festival Montage

On 27 June 2025, hundreds of women in tech came together both online and in person at Etc. Venues in London for WeAreTech Festival 2025. 

From the very first session, the day was driven by honest conversation, shared experience and meaningful connection.

Real stories, real impact

Speakers opened up about leadership, self-doubt, career changes and resilience, showing that tech is powered by people, not just progress. No matter how you joined us, in-person or online, the stories landed.

Conversations that stayed with us

Breakouts explored leadership, allyship, wellbeing and the future of tech, while informal chats and networking made space for reflection and real talk. It was a day for listening, learning and being heard.

What we’re taking forward

This year’s festival reminded us that real change comes from honest discussion and safe spaces. You showed up ready to connect and challenge and it made all the difference.

Thank you

To our brilliant host Julia Streets MBE, keynote speakers Nishma Patel Robb, Stef Sword‑Williams and Sonya Barlow and every speaker who shared their journey, thank you.

We’re also grateful to our volunteers, coaches, exhibitors, and to Deborah McLeod and Deborah Webb for providing sign language interpretation.

Thank you to our headline sponsor Cognizant and all our event sponsors — FCDO Services, NBC Universal, Thales Group, EY, DWP Digital, Bank of America, Northern Trust, Accenture, PwC and Morgan Stanley.

Special thanks to our charity partner DigiLearning and to Laiba and Ashley for capturing the day so brilliantly online.

What’s coming up next for WeAreTechWomen

The Lovelace Report 2025 is launching on 15 July, spotlighting the voices shaping the future of tech.

Upcoming Events

Current Month

July

05jul09:3016:00The Parent Conference | Changing the Game for Football Families

10jul17:3023:00Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2025

26julAll DayTessy's Brunches Presents: Engage HER

Rising Star Awards 2025 Winners Banner
TechWomen100 2025 Nominations Open
Job Board Banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Related Posts

WATW 10 YR Birthday Featured Image
02/07/2025

10 Years of WeAreTechWomen | Driving Change for Women in Tech

25/06/2025

Pride Month 2025 | Activism and social change

young woman writing something down in her notebook
24/06/2025

From hobby to career | Turning passion into a living

23/06/2025

Themis20 Winners Reunion | A Day of Connection, Reflection & Future Focus 