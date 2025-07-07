Getting your foot in the door when no one is opening it

You’re full of ideas and potential but every opportunity seems to require experience you don’t yet have. That whole “foot in the door” thing can feel like an impossible puzzle when you’re trying to break into a new industry, get your dream job or even switch careers altogether.

There’s nothing more frustrating than knowing where you want to be but having no idea how to get there. You’ve got the ambition. You’ve done the homework.

So how do you do it? How do you stand out, connect with the right people and land that first shot? It starts with thinking a little differently.

Become genuinely curious

Before anything else, you need to care. Not in the surface-level, “I’d love to work for your company” sort of way but in the curious, I’ve-read-everything-you’ve-put-out and I’ve-followed-your-journey kind of way. The best way to build connections is to actually be interested in the people and the work they’re doing. When you start asking insightful questions and showing genuine curiosity, you’ll be surprised how many people are willing to give you time.

Build your own experience

Waiting for someone to hand you a role is one route but creating your own version of that role first can be even more powerful. Start a blog, offer to help a local business or volunteer your time to a cause that needs your skills. Record a podcast, build a portfolio, even if no one has paid you yet. What you’re doing is creating proof that you’re already showing up, already doing the work and already thinking in the right way.

Make friends not contacts

Networking gets thrown around a lot but the secret isn’t just attending events or swapping LinkedIn profiles. It’s about building real relationships. Find people who do what you want to do and ask for a quick coffee chat. Send a message complimenting someone’s recent project. Show up to talks or workshops and ask thoughtful questions. Relationships grow slowly but a single one can open doors you didn’t even know existed.

Tailor everything

No copy and paste. No “Dear Sir or Madam.” If you want to be taken seriously, take the time to tailor every message, every application and every follow-up. Learn their tone. Reference specific things they’ve done. Speak directly to what they need and how you fit. A well-researched, thoughtful message stands out a mile amongst the rest.

Keep going even when it’s awkward

Sometimes you’ll reach out and hear nothing back. Sometimes you’ll say the wrong thing. Sometimes you’ll feel like the only one not already in the club. Keep going. Every conversation, every post, every rejection is part of the story you’re building and more often than not, people are watching even if they’re not responding.

Show who you are beyond your CV

People want to work with people. If you’re kind, passionate, hardworking and willing to learn, those things matter more than a list of qualifications. Show who you are in your communication, your personal projects and the way you treat others. That energy is contagious and memorable.

Takeaway

Getting your foot in the door isn’t about waiting to be picked. It’s about putting yourself in the room, learning everything you can and offering value before anyone asks. It’s slower than we’d like and messier than we expect. But it’s also where the best connections are made and the most exciting paths begin.

Keep showing up. Keep being curious. Keep asking how you can help. That door will open. And when it does, you’ll know you earned it.

Looking for more career support? Explore our Career Resources page.