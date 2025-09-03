WeAreTechWomen Announces the TechWomen100 Awards Shortlist for 2025

WeAreTechWomen is proud to reveal the TechWomen100 Awards 2025 shortlist, recognising the game-changing contributions of women working in technology across the UK and beyond.
In its eighth year, the TechWomen100 Awards, powered by KPMG, continue to champion women in tech below director level who are breaking barriers, delivering innovation, and acting as inspirational role models in their fields. From AI and data science to cybersecurity, product development and digital strategy, this year’s shortlist highlights outstanding talent across the technology spectrum.
DISCOVER OUR SHORTLIST 2025
This year, 213 finalists were selected from over 750 high-calibre nominations, each nominee demonstrating exemplary technical ability, leadership and a passion for driving meaningful change in the tech space.
The 2025 shortlist includes individuals from over 130 private and public sector organisations, including: Accenture, Barclays, Cognizant, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, PwC, Sky, UBS, Virgin Media O2 and many more.
Spotlight on Innovation & Impact
This year’s shortlist showcases an incredible range of talent, including:
Destiny Pinto, Designer & Founder, By Destiny Pinto – At just 23, Destiny Pinto is already making her mark as a designer and founder of By. Her entrepreneurial spirit and fresh perspective show the powerful role young women are playing in shaping the future of tech.
Caroline Sali, Transformation and AI Strategy Senior Manager, PwC -Caroline Sali, Transformation Specialist at PwC UK, is driving large-scale digital change and helping organisations thrive in the digital age. She exemplifies the impact of strong female leadership in technology.
Mei-Shiang Shen, Senior Product Consultant, IBM – Mei-Shiang Shen’s journey into the technology sector is a testament to adaptability and resilience. As a British-born Chinese professional, she has overcome challenges and carved out her place in the industry, inspiring others with her determination and commitment to diversity in tech.
Shreya Sanyal, Tech Architecture Sr Analyst, Accenture – Shreya Sanyal is a Computer Science Graduate Engineer with over a decade of expertise across IT and engineering. Her broad technical knowledge and passion for innovation exemplify the excellence women are bringing to core technology roles that shape the future of the industry.
Broader Recognition Beyond Individuals
In addition to the 200 individual award nominees, the TechWomen100 Awards also spotlight:
- Men for Gender Balance – male allies driving equity across the sector
- Champion of the Year – individuals advocating systemic change for women in tech
- Network of the Year – communities providing vital support and visibility
- Company of the Year – organisations actively advancing women in tech
- Global Achievers – women leading tech impact outside of the UK
CAST YOUR VOTE
“KPMG is proud to sponsor the TechWomen100 Awards as part of our ongoing support for WeAreTechWomen, which celebrate the incredible achievements of women in technology. At KPMG we believe that diverse teams drive innovation and foster inclusive thinking, which data shows deliver better outcomes for our clients and our people. Gender equity remains a key focus at KPMG and through our inclusion, diversity and equity plan Our KPMG: A Fairer Future for All, and our women in tech initiative – KPMG: IT’s Her Future, we’re committed to creating an environment where all colleagues can thrive. In the advent of rapid technological change, women continue to play a key role as we aim to shape a more inclusive industry, inspire the next generation of leaders and positively impact both business and wider society.” – ANNE GOSAL, PARTNER, KPMG
“Over the past ten years, we’ve seen some welcome progress in the representation of women in technology, yet there’s still work to do. Recent data shows that women now make up around 29% of the UK tech workforce, but that figure drops significantly in technical and senior leadership roles. This is why it remains so important to shine a spotlight on the incredible women already making an impact in our industry. Our TechWomen100 shortlist is a powerful reminder of the talent, innovation, and leadership that exists across every corner of the tech sector. These women are not only breaking barriers — they’re building the future. I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all of our 2025 shortlist, and I look forward to celebrating our winners on 24 September.” – DR VANESSA VALLELY OBE, CEO & FOUNDER, WeAreTechWomen
Thank You to Our Sponsors & Judges
The TechWomen100 Awards 2025 are proudly powered by KPMG and supported by our sponsors: Bank of America, City of London, Northern Trust, PwC, and Durham University.
A huge thank you to our panel of judges, who gave their time and expertise to review hundreds of nominations and help us celebrate these inspiring women.
Congratulations to all our shortlisted nominees! You are leading the way and inspiring thousands with your brilliance, resilience and dedication. Best of luck for the next stage of judging.
Key Dates
Public voting closes: 17 September 2025
Winners announced: 24 September 2025
Winners’ celebration event: 20 November 2025 at the QEII Centre, Westminster