WeAreTechWomen Announces the TechWomen100 Awards Shortlist for 2025

In its eighth year, the TechWomen100 Awards, powered by KPMG, continue to champion women in tech below director level who are breaking barriers, delivering innovation, and acting as inspirational role models in their fields. From AI and data science to cybersecurity, product development and digital strategy, this year’s shortlist highlights outstanding talent across the technology spectrum.

This year, 213 finalists were selected from over 750 high-calibre nominations, each nominee demonstrating exemplary technical ability, leadership and a passion for driving meaningful change in the tech space.

The 2025 shortlist includes individuals from over 130 private and public sector organisations, including: Accenture, Barclays, Cognizant, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, PwC, Sky, UBS, Virgin Media O2 and many more.

Spotlight on Innovation & Impact

This year’s shortlist showcases an incredible range of talent, including:

Destiny Pinto, Designer & Founder, By Destiny Pinto – At just 23, Destiny Pinto is already making her mark as a designer and founder of By. Her entrepreneurial spirit and fresh perspective show the powerful role young women are playing in shaping the future of tech.

Caroline Sali, Transformation and AI Strategy Senior Manager, PwC -Caroline Sali, Transformation Specialist at PwC UK, is driving large-scale digital change and helping organisations thrive in the digital age. She exemplifies the impact of strong female leadership in technology.

Mei-Shiang Shen, Senior Product Consultant, IBM – Mei-Shiang Shen’s journey into the technology sector is a testament to adaptability and resilience. As a British-born Chinese professional, she has overcome challenges and carved out her place in the industry, inspiring others with her determination and commitment to diversity in tech.

Shreya Sanyal, Tech Architecture Sr Analyst, Accenture – Shreya Sanyal is a Computer Science Graduate Engineer with over a decade of expertise across IT and engineering. Her broad technical knowledge and passion for innovation exemplify the excellence women are bringing to core technology roles that shape the future of the industry.

Broader Recognition Beyond Individuals

In addition to the 200 individual award nominees, the TechWomen100 Awards also spotlight: