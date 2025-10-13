WeAreTechWomen launches Women in Tech Week 2025 with 80+ inspiring events across the UK

Women in Tech Week 2025 officially begins today. Running from 13 to 17 October, the week will bring together thousands of women and allies across the UK through more than 80 free events, both online and in person.

Organised by WeAreTechWomen and powered by Barclays, the initiative is supported by over 20 sponsors and 60 partner organisations. Together, they aim to inspire, support and advance women in technology while shining a light on inclusion, skills and opportunity.

The week also coincides with Ada Lovelace Day on 14 October, celebrating one of the world’s first computer programmers.

Why women in tech week matters now

The conversation around inclusion has grown louder in recent years, but real progress still feels too slow. The Lovelace Report, produced by WeAreTechWomen in partnership with Oliver Wyman, revealed that the tech industry is losing between £2 and £3.5 billion every year because outdated systems continue to block women’s progression. Even more worrying, women are leaving the sector at twice the rate of men, which means around 100 women are walking away from tech every single day.

This isn’t just about representation or fairness. It’s an economic issue that affects the entire UK. With women making up only 20 percent of the tech workforce and government plans to rapidly scale the AI sector, the country cannot afford to lose more female talent. It’s time to take action.

Women in Tech Week is doing exactly that. The week focuses on celebrating role models, creating pathways for returners and career changers and supporting an inclusive industry that retains and uplifts women at every stage of their careers.

A week of themes, learning and connection

Throughout the week, events will explore topics that reflect women’s journeys in technology today. These include breaking down barriers, learning new skills, navigating career changes, sharing personal stories and building inclusive cultures. The sessions are designed to inform, empower and connect women from all backgrounds and levels of experience.

Signature events

This year’s Women in Tech Week brings together an inspiring line-up of flagship sessions focused on learning, collaboration and driving change. From exploring systemic barriers to honouring tech pioneers, each event offers something unique to spark discussion and inspire progress.

Barclays – Women in Tech Week Launch Event | Understanding and Removing the Systemic Obstacles Women Face in Tech – Monday 13 October 4:30pm–8:00pm

Powered by Barclays, who are proudly supporting Women in Tech Week, the launch will open with a keynote from Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, founder of WeAreTechWomen. She will share insights from the Lovelace Report, which revealed a £2–3.5 billion annual loss to the UK tech sector due to women leaving the industry. The evening will then move into a panel discussion featuring Amy Williams, Becky Pinkard and Meggy Chung from Barclays, alongside Deborah O’Neill from Oliver Wyman. Together, they’ll unpack the systemic challenges women face and the collective action needed to create lasting change. The event will close with a networking session, giving guests the chance to connect and share ideas with peers and industry leaders.

Remembering Dame Stephanie Shirley CH | LinkedIn Live with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE and Lynn Hart – Tuesday 14 October 2:30pm–3:00pm

This special LinkedIn Live session will celebrate the life and legacy of Dame Stephanie “Steve” Shirley CH, one of the UK’s most remarkable technology pioneers and philanthropists. Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE will be joined by Lynn Hart, Dame Stephanie’s long-time communications lead, to share personal stories from her groundbreaking career and reflect on her impact on women in technology. Together, they’ll discuss how her values, leadership and advocacy continue to shape the next generation of women in tech.

Rewiring the Pipeline: Building Inclusive and Disability-Confident Tech Careers | House of Commons – Thursday 16 October 1:00pm-3:00pm

Sponsored by Samantha Niblett MP, this important session takes the discussion straight to Westminster. It will explore how policy and business can work together to create a truly inclusive tech workforce. Opening with remarks from Samantha Niblett MP, the panel will be chaired by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE and include Karen Blake, co-author of the Lovelace Report, Angela Matthews from the Business Disability Forum, Amy Low from AbilityNet and Cressida Stephenson from EdenChase Associates. The conversation will focus on the cost of inaction, accountability frameworks, the future of skills and the need to rethink traditional career models to support all underrepresented groups.

Other highlights include a mix of workshops, panels and discussions hosted by a wide range of organisations, as well as in-person events taking place up and down the country. Virtual sessions will also run throughout the week, making it easy for everyone to get involved no matter where they are.

We’re also inviting women across the tech community to share their stories during the week, hopes, challenges, successes and everything in between. As part of Women’s Stories Day on Thursday, we encourage you to post your journey using the #WomenInTechWeek and #WeAreTechWomen tags. A special Canva template is available to help you craft your story, whether it’s on LinkedIn, Instagram or another platform. Your voice matters, when you share, you inspire others, highlight real paths into tech and help shape the narrative of inclusion and visibility.

How to make the most of it

Check the full event calendar, there’s still time to book on many virtual events

Mix in-person and virtual events to suit your schedule

Choose sessions that challenge your thinking

Connect with other women in tech, share ideas and ask questions

Spread the word so more women can get involved

Women in Tech Week 2025 is officially underway. Over the next five days, we’ll be sharing stories, building connections and taking action to create a fairer, stronger and more inclusive tech industry for all.

Explore the full schedule and join the conversation here