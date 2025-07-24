WeAreTechWomen & Oliver Wyman unveil Lovelace Report in Parliament | Spotlighting £2bn-£3.5bn tech talent gap

Engage Her – July 26, 2025

Event Summary: Engage Her is a dynamic event focused on fostering meaningful connections and building a supportive community of women. Through interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and engaging discussions, attendees will have the chance to share experiences, learn from one another, and grow together. This event aims to create a welcoming environment where women can support each other in their personal and professional journeys.

Highlights:

• Engaging workshops and interactive sessions encouraging active participation.

• Networking opportunities to expand personal and professional connections.

• Panel discussions with industry leaders sharing insights and experiences.

• Community-building activities to foster lasting relationships.

Mark your calendars for Engage Her on July 26, 2025, a vibrant event designed to connect and inspire women. Participate in interactive workshops, network with like-minded individuals, and join discussions with industry leaders. Build meaningful relationships and grow within a supportive community. Engage Her is your opportunity to connect, learn, and thrive together. Don’t miss out—register now!

Delectable Brunch

Indulge in a sumptuous spread of delicious treats crafted to tantalize your taste buds.

Tickets are available for £50 and the event is open to all women. Let’s come together and support each other as we navigate the challenges of life. We can’t wait to see you there!

Our Mission

Tessy’s Brunches (www.tessysbrunches) is dedicated to creating a platform where unseen women become visible through networking and mentoring opportunities. Our mission is not only about recognising women but understanding and addressing their unique challenges.

Our Aims

Our aims are rooted in three core principles: Empower, Engage, and Elevate. We seek to empower women by inspiring personal growth and self-discovery. We aim to engage by fostering meaningful connections and building a supportive community. Finally, we strive to elevate by enhancing professional development and personal fulfilment. Through these pillars, we are dedicated to helping women overcome barriers, realize their potential, and achieve both personal and professional success.

#TessysBrunches #WomenPower #CelebrateWomen #InspiringChange #EmpowerHER #EngageHER #ElevateHER