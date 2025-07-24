WeAreTechWomen & Oliver Wyman unveil Lovelace Report in Parliament | Spotlighting £2bn-£3.5bn tech talent gap

On 15 July 2025, WeAreTechWomen and global consultancy Oliver Wyman hosted a landmark event at the Houses of Parliament to officially launch the Lovelace Report; a bold, evidence-led investigation into the barriers facing women in tech.
Bringing together MPs, tech leaders, senior stakeholders, and champions of gender equity, the event marked a pivotal moment for industry reform and political engagement.
Named in honour of Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer, the report draws on original data from over 500 women in the tech industry, alongside roundtables and interviews with senior female tech leaders. The findings are clear: the UK tech sector is leaking between £2 billion and £3.5 billion every year due to women leaving or stalling mid-career. It’s not a pipeline problem. It’s a structural one.
Shaping the future of UK tech
The launch event featured speeches from Samantha Niblett MP, who hosted the event in Parliament, alongside Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE (CEO, WeAreTechWomen), Deborah O’Neill (Global Head of Digital, Oliver Wyman) and Karen Blake.
Samantha Niblett MP commented on the report’s critical importance to industrial strategy, stating:
“Gender equity is a building block of our economic future — we must build a system that enables all talent to thrive.”
Speaking at the launch, Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE said:
“The Lovelace Report sends a powerful economic message to policymakers and business leaders. We can no longer afford to ignore this talent gap — it’s costing us billions and holding our sector back.”
Deborah O’Neill explained:
“Every year between 40,000 and 60,000 women leave their technology jobs in the UK. Far from just a statistic, this represents lost potential, lost innovation and lost opportunity for this country.”
Karen Blake added:
“The loss of women in mid-career isn’t inevitable. It’s a result of outdated structures and a lack of proactive career development. But that means we can fix it.”
The real cost of inaction
The Lovelace Report reveals the staggering economic toll of career stagnation and exit:
- £640m–£1.3bn lost annually from women moving roles due to poor progression
- £1.4bn–£2.2bn lost annually from women leaving the tech sector altogether
- 40,000–60,000 women exiting tech each year
- 75% of women with 11–20 years’ experience waited over 3 years for a promotion
- Only 3% cited caregiving as the primary reason for leaving — debunking a long-held myth
DOWNLOAD THE REPORT HERE
Recommendations for employers
To reverse these trends and unlock opportunity, the report outlines key recommendations for UK employers:
- Track early career stagnation: Use data to identify warning signs and intervene early
- Democratise access to stretch opportunities: Ensure women are supported to lead on high-impact projects
- Make career progression visible and structured: Create role clarity and mobility across all levels
- Challenge systemic blockers: Audit pay, performance reviews and promotion processes to uncover hidden bias
These are not just DEI initiatives — they are business-critical strategies that align with national goals in innovation, AI, and economic growth.
What’s next
The launch of the Lovelace Report marks the beginning of a long-term mission to shift policy, influence hiring practice, and elevate more women into senior tech leadership.
To support this, WeAreTechWomen will be hosting focused sessions and workshops during Women in Tech Week 2025 (13–17 October) to help organisations embed the report’s recommendations.
WOMEN IN TECH WEEK
In the meantime:
- Download the full report and share with your leadership teams
- Use the findings to start internal discussions on career frameworks and retention
- Join the movement by contacting [email protected] to find out how your company can get involved
A heartfelt thank you
We extend our thanks to all those who made the Lovelace Report and its launch possible — including the 500+ survey respondents, our incredible senior contributors, and our launch speakers: Samantha Niblett MP, Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, Deborah O’Neill, and Karen Blake.
Let this be the start of a new chapter — one where women in tech no longer hit invisible walls but instead rise, lead and thrive. The cost of inaction is clear. So is the opportunity.