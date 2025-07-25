Behind the scenes of burnout in women’s leadership

Burnout has a way of creeping in quietly. At first, it’s just a few late nights. Then it’s working through lunch, skipping breaks, feeling like your mind never really shuts off.

For women in leadership, it often goes deeper. There’s the pressure to deliver, to lead with confidence, to be available for everyone and everything and underneath that, the constant balancing of work demands with the rest of life, the home stuff, the caring, the emotional support.

You start telling yourself it’s just a busy patch. That it’ll ease up soon but weeks turn into months and the weight doesn’t lift. Somewhere along the way, being worn out became a badge of honour. Like if you’re not tired, you’re not doing enough but that’s not leadership, that’s survival. We deserve better than that. It’s time to rethink what it means to lead without losing ourselves in the process.

Why burnout hits women leaders differently

Women are often expected to do it all. Lead with strength, but stay likeable. Be confident, but not too assertive. Show up at work, then rush home to take on more responsibilities. It’s not just the job role that’s exhausting, it’s the expectations wrapped around it.

Leadership roles are still shaped by outdated templates. Long hours, relentless targets, and a culture that rewards always being switched on. For women, especially those in senior roles, this creates a storm of stress that’s hard to navigate. Add in the emotional labour of supporting teams, handling conflict gently, and carrying the weight of inclusion work, and it’s no wonder so many women are burning out.

Changing the script on leadership

If we want women to thrive in leadership, the system has to change. That means moving away from glorifying overwork and instead designing roles that support wellbeing, flexibility and emotional safety. It’s not about lowering the bar. It’s about redefining what strength looks like.

Real leadership isn’t about powering through pain or hiding how you feel. It’s about leading with empathy, creating space for honest conversations and modelling a healthy work life. When women lead with balance, they show others that it’s not only allowed but essential.

Bringing balance into the boardroom

Workplaces can’t just talk about wellbeing in newsletters and then keep rewarding burnout behaviours. If balance matters, it needs to be part of how success is measured. That includes reviewing how teams are structured, encouraging leaders to take real breaks, and making it easier for people to ask for help before they hit a wall.

Leaders need mentors, support networks and space to grow without fear of judgment. Women shouldn’t have to choose between their ambition and their wellbeing. They can have both, but only in a culture that values people over performance.

Rethinking success for the future

What if success wasn’t about doing more but doing what matters? What if leaders were encouraged to switch off, reflect and recharge? The future of leadership doesn’t need to follow the old rules.

We don’t need women to fit into outdated leadership models. We need leadership to evolve to meet the real needs of women. That’s how we move from burnout to balance. Not by pushing harder, but by leading smarter and living better.