WeAreTheCity and Norton Rose Fulbright celebrate Themis20

On Tuesday, 10 December 2024, WeAreTheCity and Norton Rose Fulbright hosted an inspiring celebration lunch to honour the remarkable women of Themis20, a unique recognition of 20 outstanding women in law.
Held at Norton Rose Fulbright’s offices in London, the event brought together honourees, industry leaders, and advocates for inclusion to celebrate achievements, share knowledge, and inspire further progress in advancing diversity within the legal profession. The celebration was an opportunity to spotlight the exceptional journeys of Themis20 honourees, who have not only excelled in their careers but have also been tireless advocates for gender equality and inclusivity.
Celebrations began with a warm welcome from Joanna Harris, Head of Responsible Business & Wellbeing EMEA at Norton Rose Fulbright, followed by a welcome and engaging speed networking session led by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO and Founder of WeAreTheCity. Keynote speaker Louisa Roe, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, delivered an empowering address highlighting the importance of mentorship, leadership, and allyship in driving lasting change.
Afterwards, each of the Themis20 had the opportunity to share their story, giving the audience an insight into their impactful initiatives and powerful personal journeys. Continuing to spotlight the Themis20, Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE explored the experiences and strategies for fostering inclusivity with a panel of this year’s Themis20: Georgie Field (Norton Rose Fulbright), Lesley Wan (The Eagle Club), Dr Sandie Okoro OBE (Standard Chartered), and Tanya Dolan (AstraZeneca). Panellists shared powerful insights into their efforts to break barriers, empower peers, and drive meaningful change within their organisations and beyond.
The 2024 Themis20 celebratory lunch concluded with networking, allowing attendees to connect with the featured 20 inspiring women in law and exchange ideas about shaping a more inclusive legal sector. Guests left inspired, motivated, and ready to champion diversity in their own spheres of influence.
Themis20 is more than a recognition of individual achievements; it is a testament to the collective power of women in law to drive transformation. Through their dedication, leadership, and advocacy, the honourees are paving the way for a future where diversity is not just an aspiration but a reality within the legal profession.
WeAreTheCity and Norton Rose Fulbright are proud to stand alongside these trailblazers and invite our communities to join us in advancing equity and opportunity in law.
Together, we can create a profession that reflects the society it serves.
Join us for a day of learning, sharing and inspiration. Be inspired by our storytellers, connect with awesome people and leave full of JOY! What is your
If you can answer yes to one or more of these questions, then you are invited to join us for a day of inspiration, encouragement, empowerment, and JOY.
Are you stuck?
Are you wondering what your life’s purpose is?
Do you feel like life is passing you by?
Are you wondering how to let go?
Are you looking for help in overcoming a challenge?
Can I get over the apology I never had?
Are you lonely?
Are you wondering if to make that change now?
Be reassured. These are questions that many people have asked themselves and indeed our storytellers too. It is the reason why we are grateful for the opportunity to listen to them, and also to learn, share and be inspired by what we hear from them and from others like us in the room.
This is therefore no ordinary conference. Come along with your colleagues, friends and family and join me Yetunde Hofmann and a community of awesome storytellers from all walks of life, backgrounds, and experiences on Friday 13th December 2024. They are leaders willing to share their stories of life and experiences from a place of who they are, not what they do or have.
You will have the quality time to reconnect with who you are and with others on the one thing we have in common and that unites us: We all are human.
No matter our backgrounds, our race, our gender, our status or what our history is.
Join us for a day of inspiration, learning and sharing.
You’ll make new friends, connections and leave with a refreshed feeling of hope as you look forward to closing 2024 and starting 2025 with a spring in your step.
Your coming along will also enable us to raise monies for two awesome charities – Dress for Success and Quo Vadis Trust (QVT) whose line of work and purpose is dedicated to supporting the currently disadvantaged in our communities.
