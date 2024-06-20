WeAreTheCity and Visa Everywhere announce their 2024 Pioneer 20 on World Refugee Day

27th June 2024, London, United Kingdom
The Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 recognition programme – run by WeAreTheCity, the free hub for women in business, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments – shines a spotlight on the amazing work of 20 trailblazing refugee women entrepreneurs, leading small businesses or social enterprises across Europe.
The final of the programme coincides with World Refugee Day, celebrating the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. Today, the world is witnessing the highest levels of displacement we have ever seen. According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 114 million individuals have been forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations.
This year’s finalists bring together 20 incredibly inspirational women building successful businesses while defying stigmas and stereotypes, changing lives, challenging narratives and empowering other refugees through employability and financial empowerment.
Nitharshini Mathyalagan had to flee war in Sri Lanka twice leaving behind her family and home, her finance career in ruins, she retrained as a chef in France, she has since hosted 500 events and catered for over 5,000 people. She now manages her own catering business and teaches other to cook.
Maria Igwebuike created a sustainable lingerie brand using old wedding dresses. She now employees and trains fellow refugees providing economic empowerment and skills for women.
Last Mafuba set up her business Inini which provides integration and mental health support to new refugees. Last has also helped shape policy in the UK and has been a key contributor to improved mental health services for refugees in Midlands.
Nataliia Ilchenko is helping 100s of Ukrainian students to secure education in other countries through her business EduSpot. She recognised the unique challenges Ukrainian student face in the aftermath of war and conflict. Her business is helping the next generation of Ukrainians to continue their education through scholarships and opportunities to further their education.
WeAreTheCity has been humbled to read the stories of so many incredible businesswomen and leaders who were nominated for this year’s Pioneer20. These women have shown such resilience, strength, and tenacity. Despite their own harrowing experiences, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that their fellow refugees and asylum seekers have the support they need to rebuild their lives.
I am honoured that we have had the opportunity alongside Visa to shine a spotlight on their incredible work. Congratulations – you are an inspiration to us all.
It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable women featured in this year’s Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 recognition programme. Each nomination we receive serves as a heartwarming example of how these trailblazers inspire others, break down barriers and create meaningful change. These women not only overcome personal hardships but actively reshape narratives to empower women and girls around the world. I extend my gratitude to WeAreTheCity for partnering on this vital initiative – congratulations to everyone involved.
The next Pioneer 20 initiative will open in February 2025, for all enquiries, please email [email protected]
22junAll DayPRIDE PARTY presented by KIKI
22/06/2024 All Day(GMT+01:00)
Leith Arches
6 Manderston Street, Edinburgh, EH6 8LY
Get ready to celebrate queer love at the PRIDE PARTY presented by KIKI! Spread love, spread joy, and let’s KIKI together at Leith Arches!
Welcome to the best queer party in the city!
Get ready to celebrate a day of queer love with KIKI’s very special Pride Party! Join us on the 22nd of June at Leith Arches as we kick off the ultimate after party for Edinburgh’s Pride from 5pm -1am! Featuring Miss Mixtape: our fabulous resident DJ will be spinning the hottest tracks 💿 keeping the dance floor alive all night long.
Indulge in mouthwatering Bandits burgers which will help to keep you fueled throughout the night just right outside the venue.
**Dress Code:** Express yourself in your most fabulous and festive attire. Whether you rock up full, sparkles, rainbows or glittering glam, come as you are and let your true colors shine!
Don’t miss out on this spectacular celebration of pride and community. Spread love, spread joy, and let’s KIKI together at Leith Arches!
Note: This event is open to all allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. All are welcome to join in the festivities and embrace the spirit of pride.
Get your early bird ticket which will be running for a limited time!
£10 + booking fee first come first serve
Reserve your spot here.
22jun20:0023:30Pride Edinburgh Official After Party | Virgin Hotels Edinburgh
22/06/2024 20:00 - 23:30(GMT+01:00)
Eve
18-20 Cowgate, Edinburgh, EH1 1JR
After a day of marching, festivities & spreading joy, let’s keep the energy going with an unforgettable night of music, dancing & community!
Join us in Eve, Edinburgh for the ultimate celebration of love, diversity, and equality at the Edinburgh Pride Official After Party 2024.
Live DJs: Dance the night away with an incredible line up of local DJ’s including DJ Mairi B Potts & Donald Dust.
Drag Performances: Enjoy Spectacular drag shows featuring some of Scotland’s finest including Mystika Glamoor, Alicia Tryde & Mizra Kara
Live Band: Glasgow glam-pop collective Walt Disco marked themselves out as one of the most intriguing outfits on the UK’s alternative scene. Hollywood superstar and cult queer icon Tilda Swinton called them her new favourite band.
Special Guests: Look out for appearances by prominent figures from the LBTQ+ community, including Ellie Diamond.
Themed Cocktails & Food Stations.
Whether you’re looking to let loose on the dance floor, enjoy the entertainment, or simply soak in the atmosphere of pride and unity, the Edinburgh Pride Official After Party at Eve, Edinburgh is the perfect way to cap off an amazing Pride celebration.
Everyone is welcome – let’s celebrate together in style!
Tickets: £15 in advance / £20 on the door unless sold out in advance.
Timing: 8pm – 1am
Don’t miss out on the party of the year. Grab your tickets now and get ready to shine bright at the Edinburgh Pride Official After Party 2024.
Rainbow Pride Brunch
Looking to make plans for earlier on the day? We’ll have entertainment from 11am – 7pm in Eve, to accompany our Rainbow Pride Brunch 11-4pm Saturday 22nd June. Join hostess with the mostess Alicia Tryde alongside some of Scotland’s biggest and brightest drag superstars at Edinburgh’s most vibrant drag brunch. Expect high energy, incredible stunts and a delicious selection of brunch favourites and cocktails galore.
Book a table for Brunch directly via www.eveedinburgh.com
Reserve your spot here.
26jun10:0011:00How can school leaders support Menstrual Health and Menopause at work? | Online
26/06/2024 10:00 - 11:00(GMT+01:00)
Did you know that schools who support their staff through menopause and menstrual health conditions have more inclusive workplace cultures?
The feedback that we had from the last time we ran this event was amazing – so much so, we’re running it again!
Have you ever wondered why there aren’t as many female educators over the age of 55, why talented school staff can suddenly start to struggle, or why a school’s sickness absence can creep up without explanation?
You may want to think about menopause and menstrual health at work.
According to recent government research and studies carried out by the CIPD:
Additional research by the National Education Union (NEU) found that:
There are approximately 2.39 million women in the education sector in the UK meaning that the impacts of menopause and menstrual health related symptoms can occur for staff in all roles – teachers, teaching assistants, school leaders, as well as technical, administrative, catering and cleaning staff.
For people not experiencing things first hand, the chances are, they are working with someone who is, or has.
To become a truly inclusive and compassionate workplace, many employers embark on the journey to be menopause and menstruation friendly. It’s not just about creating a positive work environment; it’s a strategic move that elevates your school into a realm of excellence, showcasing your commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the overall well-being of your staff.
Becoming menopause and menstruation friendly can help you avoid losing talent…
You don’t need to be an expert to create a menopause and menstruation friendly organisation. We can make it easier for you to be proactive in addressing changes and keep people thriving at work. This session is a must-attend if you’re a school decision-maker or if want to persuade key stakeholders in your school to embark on your menopause and menstruation friendly journey.
Don’t miss this opportunity to not only enhance your school culture but also to bolster your school’s ability to attract and retain your workforce.
We look forward to you joining us!
Reserve your spot here.
Free
27jun08:4518:00The Brilliance Summit
27/06/2024 08:45 - 18:00(GMT+01:00)
De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms
The Edinburgh Suite, 61-65 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5DA
27th June 2024, London, United Kingdom
Redefining Leadership, One Woman at a Time – On 27th June 2024, in London, discover how to transform your career trajectory at The Brilliance Summit, where inspiration meets actionable strategy. This isn’t just an event; it’s a comprehensive guide to excelling in self-leadership.
Learn practical strategies to navigate, overcome workplace challenges and seize leadership opportunities with confidence.
Join us at The Brilliance Summit on 27th June 2024, in London, for an empowering experience of learning, networking and growth. Secure your spot today and be part of a transformative journey.
Availability: From 9th February 2024 to 8th June 2024
Limited to 100 tickets
What’s Included:
Access to the Conference App
Full-day entry to The Brilliance Summit
Lunch and refreshments
Entry to the Networking Event
Availability: From 9th June 2024 to 25th of June 2024
Limited to 25 tickets
What’s Included:
Access to the Conference App
Full-day entry to The Brilliance Summit
Lunch and refreshments
Entry to the Networking Event
While there’s nothing quite like the energy and connection of being at The Brilliance Summit in person, we understand that it might not be feasible for everyone. We are exploring innovative ways to extend the summit experience to women globally and locally who can’t be in the room.
Based outside of the UK? If you can’t make it to London, then, we’ve got you! Book your online ticket and watch the conference from wherever you are.
29jun09:0018:30Pride in London Parade with RICS
29/06/2024 09:00 - 18:30(GMT+01:00)
Central London
WC2N 5DU
Come march in the Pride in London Parade with RICS and celebrate love, diversity and equality in the built and natural environment! Pride in London Parade with
Pride in London Parade with RICS
Join us for a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion. Show your support and march together with us through the streets of London. Let’s spread love, unity, and equality. Get ready to have a fantastic time surrounded by an amazing community of built and natural environment professionals.
We will be marching alongside our built environment body partners CIOB, RIBA, RTPI and LI as well as industry LGBTQ+ networks to show our united Pride in the Built Environment.
The day will start with us meeting for Breakfast at RIBA, Pride is about embracing who you are and sharing the joy of being together. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of something truly special!
The price listed is for a RICS-branded T-shirt. Wristbands have been funded by RICS and with the limited supply we ask that you please only register if you are committed to attending the event.
We understand that circumstances change though, and if you are no longer able to attend we kindly ask that you let us know as soon as possible so we can make your wristband available to someone on the waitlist.
We look forward to celebrating Pride with you!
Reserve your spot here.
29jun10:0016:00Pride in London - Outvertising Walking Group
29/06/2024 10:00 - 16:00(GMT+01:00)
Join our official walking group – ticket includes exclusive Outvertising T-shirt and treats on the day. Limited places, sign up today!
Be part of one of the world’s biggest and most vibrant Pride parades with Outvertising!
This in-person event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you’re a seasoned activist or just looking to make new friends, everyone is welcome to join us to parade the vibrant streets of London. Come and be a part of something special as we spread love and acceptance one step at a time. See you there!
The ticket price helps us cover the cost of our walking group entry and also includes an exclusive Outvertising T shirt, plus treats and refreshments on the day.
Reserve your spot here.
29jun10:3012:00Yoga for Acceptance - an Event for Pride
29/06/2024 10:30 - 12:00(GMT+01:00)
Charing Cross Library
4-6 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0HF
This gentle yoga and meditation session for acceptance is open to all levels and will set you up for Pride Day. There may even be cake…
This in-person session is a celebration of Pride and Acceptance through yoga and meditation. Everyone is welcome – just book a mat.
On the day of the Pride in London parade, join us for a 90-minute session to breathe and stretch and open our hearts so that we can take a beautiful positive energy onto the streets for #PrideInLondon.
The session will begin with a breathwork and mindfulness meditation, then yoga followed by a loving-kindness meditation to wrap it up. We’ll finish in time for you to join the parade.
Mats, equipment and refreshments will be provided.
This session is open to all (please see important *Accessibility information below), and all levels of yoga experience.
See you there!
Reserve your spot here.
Free
30/06/2024 19:00 - 22:00(GMT+01:00)
35-37 Battersea Rise
London SW11 1HG
We are hosting a pride themed bingo, drinks and an incredible drag performance to end the night at the Table Battersea!
To all who celebrate PRIDE!
We are hosting a pride themed bingo, drinks and an incredible drag performance to end the night at the Table Battersea.
Come join us to recover from pride weekend hangovers, heartbreak and hilarities by having a delicious pride-themed cocktail included in all tickets for only £15! (Non-Alcoholic options available) on Sunday the 30th of June. Let’s see how Pride Month with a bang!
Hosted by queers for queers!
7pm Bingo
8.30 Guest Performance from Carmen-Emissions
With happy hour from 5-7, feel free to come and enjoy beforehand. Lots of laughs to be had and lots of prizes to be won.
Special prizes are included for best dressed so don’t forget to get your drag on! Disabled accessible and street level. Evening menu available.
Reserve your spot here.