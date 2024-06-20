WeAreTheCity and Visa Everywhere announce their 2024 Pioneer 20 on World Refugee Day

The feedback that we had from the last time we ran this event was amazing – so much so, we’re running it again!

Have you ever wondered why there aren’t as many female educators over the age of 55, why talented school staff can suddenly start to struggle, or why a school’s sickness absence can creep up without explanation?

You may want to think about menopause and menstrual health at work.

According to recent government research and studies carried out by the CIPD:

Menopausal women are the fastest growing demographic in the workforce.

Nearly 8 out of 10 of menopausal women are in work.

3 out of 4 women experience symptoms, 1 in 4 could experience serious symptoms.

Two-thirds of women experience a negative impact at work due to menstruation symptoms.

53% had been unable to go into work at some point due to their symptoms.

Additional research by the National Education Union (NEU) found that:

Women aged over 50 do not feel valued in the school/college environment.

Women are reluctant to disclose their menopausal status to a line manager.

Women do not request reasonable adjustments and when they do, they are often rejected.

Some women feel that they are subject to detrimental treatment in the workplace because of menopausal symptoms.

There are approximately 2.39 million women in the education sector in the UK meaning that the impacts of menopause and menstrual health related symptoms can occur for staff in all roles – teachers, teaching assistants, school leaders, as well as technical, administrative, catering and cleaning staff.

For people not experiencing things first hand, the chances are, they are working with someone who is, or has.

To become a truly inclusive and compassionate workplace, many employers embark on the journey to be menopause and menstruation friendly. It’s not just about creating a positive work environment; it’s a strategic move that elevates your school into a realm of excellence, showcasing your commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the overall well-being of your staff.

Becoming menopause and menstruation friendly can help you avoid losing talent…

You don’t need to be an expert to create a menopause and menstruation friendly organisation. We can make it easier for you to be proactive in addressing changes and keep people thriving at work. This session is a must-attend if you’re a school decision-maker or if want to persuade key stakeholders in your school to embark on your menopause and menstruation friendly journey.

Don’t miss this opportunity to not only enhance your school culture but also to bolster your school’s ability to attract and retain your workforce.

We look forward to you joining us!

Reserve your spot here.