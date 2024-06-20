World Refugee Day: Honouring Courage and Inspiring Action

Every year on June 20th, the world comes together to observe World Refugee Day, a day designated by the United Nations to honour the strength, courage, and perseverance of millions of refugees.

This day is not only a time to acknowledge the profound challenges faced by displaced individuals but also an opportunity to promote empathy and galvanise action to support their needs.

The Plight of Refugees

Refugees are individuals who have been forced to flee their home countries due to persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations. According to the UNHCR, 117.3 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order. Children account for 30 per cent of the world’s population, but 40 per cent of all forcibly displaced people. These staggering numbers highlight a global crisis that demands urgent attention and comprehensive solutions.

The Significance of World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day was established in 2001, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention. The Convention and its 1967 Protocol are key legal documents that form the cornerstone of international refugee protection. They define the term “refugee” and outline the rights of displaced individuals as well as the legal obligations of states to protect them.

This day serves multiple purposes:

Raising Awareness: By shining a spotlight on the plight of refugees, World Refugee Day helps to educate the public about the difficulties faced by displaced individuals and the reasons behind their forced migration. Celebrating Resilience: It honours the resilience and contributions of refugees who, despite their circumstances, strive to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their host communities. Mobilising Support: The day serves as a call to action for governments, organisations, and individuals to provide support and resources, advocate for fair policies, and work towards sustainable solutions to the refugee crisis.

Stories of Strength and Hope

Refugees around the world embody incredible stories of strength and hope. From children continuing their education in refugee camps to entrepreneurs starting businesses in their new communities, these individuals demonstrate remarkable resilience. Their stories challenge stereotypes and show that, with the right support, refugees can thrive and contribute significantly to society.

For instance, Yusra Mardini, a Syrian refugee, captured global attention with her inspiring journey. Fleeing her war-torn home, she and her sister swam for hours in the open sea, pushing a sinking boat to safety. Yusra later competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic Team, symbolising hope and the unbreakable human spirit.

How to Get Involved

There are numerous ways to support refugees and participate in World Refugee Day:

Educate Yourself and Others: Learn about the global refugee situation and share that knowledge within your community. Understanding the issues is the first step towards meaningful action. Volunteer: Many organisations working with refugees need volunteers. Whether it’s helping in local resettlement efforts or providing language tutoring, your time can make a significant difference. Donate: Financial contributions to reputable organisations can provide critical support to refugees in need, offering everything from basic necessities to educational opportunities. Advocate: Use your voice to advocate for fair policies and practices that protect the rights and dignity of refugees. Contact your local representatives and support initiatives that foster a more inclusive society. Support Refugee Businesses: Many refugees start small businesses in their new communities. Supporting these businesses can help refugees become self-sufficient and integrate more successfully into their host countries.

World Refugee Day is a poignant reminder of the resilience and strength of millions of displaced individuals worldwide. By raising awareness, celebrating their courage, and mobilising support, we can contribute to a more compassionate and just world. As we reflect on the stories of refugees, let us be inspired to take action and create lasting change, ensuring that all refugees are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

This year, for the second year, WeAreTheCity supported Refugee women in business through the Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 programme. The programme highlights the achievements of 20 incredible women who are leading their own businesses – See here to read their stories.