WeAreTheCity celebrates its incredible 2022 Rising Star Award Winners at a prestigious ceremony

Kindly hosted by Pan Pacific London in their beautiful Pacific Ballroom, where over 400 winners, sponsors, judges and guests enjoyed a sparkling reception, a three-course meal and fine wine. Attendees were also given the opportunity to network with each other, sponsors and judges and to celebrate their achievements.
Facilitated by Julia Streets, CEO of Streets Consulting, we were also joined by a number of inspirational speakers and entertainers, including Chloe Kennedy, actress, singer & songwriter; the Southend Vox Choir; poet and Rising Star alumni, Jaspreet Kaur; Ayesha Patel, Chief Operating Officer, RBC; Janet Lindsay, CEO, Wellbeing of Women; and Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire.
Funds raised from the raffle and everyone’s generosity will help to save and change the lives of women, girls and babies through research, education and advocacy.
We would like to once again thank our guests for you amazing generosity!
Through these awards, we will celebrate 100 individual female contributors that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. We hope that by raising the profile of our shortlist and winners, we will also encourage organisations to consider how they strengthen the development of their female pipeline in the future.
The list of winners showcases remarkable women within the UK from across 20 categories representing different industries and professions. Those highlighted include Ebinehita Iyere, founder of Milk Honey Bees, working with young people who encounter the youth justice system and those who are impacted by violence in the community; Chanelle Smith, a medical student who is an ambassador for the Captain Tom Foundation and features in the children’s book honouring Captain Sir Tom Moore; and law student Sheekeba Nasimi, who leads the legal clinic at the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of Afghans and all refugees in London.