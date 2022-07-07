0
07/07/2022
WeAreTheCity honours its supporters at Wagtail rooftop celebration

This week, WeAreTheCity gathered its key supporters to celebrate the first half of the year at the beautiful Wagtail roof top terrace in the heart of the City of London.

The event was kindly sponsored and hosted by Wagtail and was attend by over 50 of WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen‘s supporting sponsors and companies.

We were honoured to welcome representatives from Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays, Bloomberg, PwC, EY, Morgan Stanley, Reed Smith, Options Group, CMI, C&C Search as well as leading industry figures such as Bianca Miller, Award-winning Entrepreneur, Personal Brand Expert, Speaker, Business Mentor & Author; Harriet Minter, TV Gender Commentator, Ex Guardian Women in Leadership; Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting; Roni Savage, Founder, Jomas Associates; and Anna Delvecchio, Development Director, Mott MacDonald & Highways Sector Council.

It was fantastic to gather so many leading lights in the industry to celebrate the success of the last six months. We have been extremely lucky to make a return to in person events since lockdown and have had the pleasure of holding six events focusing on menopause, networking and other workplace skills. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the companies who support our work and we are looking forward to a full calendar throughout the remainder of 2022.

Vanessa Vallely OBEFounder, WeAreTheCity & WeAreTechWomen

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

