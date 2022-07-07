WeAreTheCity honours its supporters at Wagtail rooftop celebration

This week, WeAreTheCity gathered its key supporters to celebrate the first half of the year at the beautiful Wagtail roof top terrace in the heart of the City of London.

The event was kindly sponsored and hosted by Wagtail and was attend by over 50 of WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen‘s supporting sponsors and companies.

We were honoured to welcome representatives from Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays, Bloomberg, PwC, EY, Morgan Stanley, Reed Smith, Options Group, CMI, C&C Search as well as leading industry figures such as Bianca Miller, Award-winning Entrepreneur, Personal Brand Expert, Speaker, Business Mentor & Author; Harriet Minter, TV Gender Commentator, Ex Guardian Women in Leadership; Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting; Roni Savage, Founder, Jomas Associates; and Anna Delvecchio, Development Director, Mott MacDonald & Highways Sector Council.