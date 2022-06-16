0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
16/06/2022
, ,

WeAreTheCity joins Vanessa Vallely OBE for Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat | In Pictures

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > WeAreTheCity joins Vanessa Vallely OBE for Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat | In Pictures
Kate Stephens and Vanessa Vallely OBE at Theory's Be Heard Fireside Chat event

On 07 June, WeAreTheCity joined Vanessa Vallely OBE to take part in Theory‘s Be Heard Fireside Chats event.

Theory and Flying Colours invited attendees to Theory’s new Regent Street flagship store to hear from Kate Stephens, Chief Executive at Smart Works and Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director of WeAreTheCity

Vanessa is one of the UK’s most well-networked women and has provided keynotes on a variety of career related topics for over 500 companies worldwide. Vanessa is also one of the UK’s most prominent figures in gender equality and often provides guidance and consultancy to both government and corporate organisations who are seeking to attract, develop and retain their female talent. Vanessa was awarded her OBE in June 2018 for her services to women and the economy.

Kate is CEO of Smart Works, leading our mission to roll out nationwide and help ever more women into employment. Based in London, Kate runs our HQ operations and oversees our long-established London service, ensuring it remains best-in-class and that we share our learnings across the Smart Works family. Kate combines senior private sector experience with a passion for the entrepreneurial, dynamic and inspirational charity sector, learnt first as Trustee, Vice Chair and then Chair of a leading family charity and now as CEO of Smart Works.

The fireside chat focused on female leadership and career development. The Be Heard series celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit through conversations with innovators, change-makers, founders, and industry disruptors. 

View images from the event below

Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE
Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE

Discover more like this

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

The Big Tech Meetup 800x600
13/06/2022

You are invited to the Big Tech Meetup – Raise Your Game and Speed Network

, ,
Theory's Be Heard event with Vanessa Vallely
13/05/2022

07/06/2022: Theory’s Be Heard Fireside Chat with WeAreTheCity’s Vanessa Vallely OBE

Vanessa Vallely OBE in Conversation with Vicky Pryce
31/03/2022

06/04/2022: Join us LIVE: Vanessa Vallely OBE in conversation with Vicky Pryce

,
21/02/2022

02/03/2022: Join us LIVE: Vanessa Vallely OBE in conversation with Nadia Edwards-Dashti

,

Comment on this

X