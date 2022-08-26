WeAreTheCity talks being a woman in insurance, gender equality & career success with Nicola Dryden, Sedgwick

Being a woman in the insurance industry

Women have made important gains in the industry in recent years, and this has been accelerated by the pandemic and the rise of flexible working. However, there is no denying that many boardrooms and leadership teams in the insurance sector remain male dominated.

My own experiences in the industry have generally been positive. I owe this to the support I have received from managers, who have been fundamental to my development – explaining to me how I can progress and giving me opportunities for promotion. However, I cannot underestimate the importance of taking ownership of your own career progression – pushing hard to ensure these opportunities present themselves and not just sitting back and expecting things to happen.

It’s important to push your case in conversations and increase your visibility through networking at events and other forums. I am a member of the Women in Banking & Finance Group and have found groups such as these incredibly important in bringing together women who have a broad range of views and opinions on different issues – to network and develop their careers. At Sedgwick, we’re excited to have launched our women’s global colleague resource group. With the support of our executive leadership team, the group aims to provide our female colleagues with opportunities and support for both personal and career development, networking, business engagement, community outreach and member engagement.

The best advice I have received is to never think you’re not good enough or that you can’t do something. Studies have shown that women are less likely to apply for jobs unless they meet every single qualification, and this is something I have had to work through.

Even if you don’t have every attribute that employers are looking for, you should have faith in your abilities and your capability to learn new skills.

What do businesses need to do to accelerate pace of equality change

Equity should be embedded into all parts of the employee lifecycle and begins in the attraction and recruitment processes. Businesses need to educate younger people by going into schools and universities to explain the opportunities that different careers can offer and then need to craft their recruitment process to ensure that women and people from diverse backgrounds are effectively included. It must also be part of the culture of an organisation, where it is talked about at a senior level and taken seriously by all employees. And talking about it is not enough, leaders need to model the inclusive behaviours they expect to see throughout their organizations.

Alongside this, businesses must be transparent in sharing gender disparities and pay gaps and have clear targets so they can be tracked effectively. At Sedgwick we’ve made a pledge to the Women in Finance Charter to improve female representation in senior roles in the UK. To drive change, we need to challenge ourselves and set aspirational targets and having enrolled in the 2022 cohort, this is exactly what we’ll be doing over the coming months.