The importance of establishing a stronger bond with your team

“Why do I need to bond with my team? They are not my friends; they are only colleagues. I’m not likely to go out for a beer with them or take them to see my mother. Surely, I’m the boss, they get well paid, there’s a job to do. Why can’t they just get on with it. Work is work and home is home – don’t mix them up. Anyway, I haven’t got time for all this bonding and hugging stuff, I’m super busy”!

So how is that team going to feel? What might be going through their heads?

“I spend so much time at work but feel I don’t know anybody”

“My boss doesn’t understand me; I don’t like to work that way”

“I turn up, get stuff done and go home again, but it’s not particularly satisfying”

“The boss is boring and not very inspiring. I just don’t understand where the boss is coming from”

“Why should I work so hard for someone who does not care”?

I believe there are 3 fundamentals that all leaders need to understand:

There is only one of each of us – not a work Manley and a play Manley – just the one Manley. We are all motivated differently, but there are common themes. Commitment or compliance – is up to you.

As a leader we need to realise that though we might behave differently when at work and when outside of work, we are not a different person. We are still driven by the same motivations and emotions, our nature and nurture is the same. There is only one you and one me. To live otherwise is to live a lie. We need to recognise this within everyone.

What does this mean? It means that though we can separate the actions between work and play, we cannot separate the human. If, at an emotional and motivational level, the environments and culture of work are so fundamentally different from the one we naturally chose our outside-work one, then we will be conflicted with the work environment and so be compliant to its demands.