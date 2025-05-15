What women want | How consumer psychology is shaping the future of e-commerce

By Amy Knight, Co-Founder and Director at Must Have Ideas

If you want to understand the future of e-commerce, you need to understand women. That might sound like a sweeping statement, but in the UK, women influence around 70–80% of all consumer spending, according to a 2024 NielsenIQ report.

A separate analysis from the University of Birmingham reinforces this, highlighting that women make the majority of household purchasing decisions in the UK. And yet, much of the e-commerce world has historically been built with male-centric assumptions about behaviour, value, and urgency.

At Must Have Ideas, we’ve built our business by tapping into the rhythms of everyday life, listening to real customer feedback, and staying deeply curious about what drives our audience, which is overwhelmingly female. It’s not just about selling to women, but understanding how women shop, why they return, and what makes them feel seen.

Emotional connection over algorithmic push

While tech and AI continue to shape the back-end of e-commerce, the front-end experience, how customers feel when browsing or buying, matters more than ever. Research from Deloitte shows that 60% of consumers buy more from brands they feel emotionally connected to, and that connection is particularly powerful among women.

Women often shop with others in mind: families, friends, and households. They value ease, trust, and practical innovation. They also remember how a brand made them feel, not just what it sold them. That means getting your tone right, replying with empathy, and designing journeys that are frictionless but still human.

Psychology is driving the new loyalty

Traditional loyalty programmes—points, discounts, gimmicks—are less effective than they once were. What we see working now is something deeper: relevance, recognition, and relationship. In our experience, women are fiercely loyal to brands that meet their needs consistently, speak their language, and demonstrate that they genuinely care.

Take something as simple as email marketing. If it feels too pushy, too generic, or tone-deaf to a customer’s stage of life, it gets deleted. But when it’s personal, useful, or entertaining? It drives engagement and return visits. According to a 2023 report from Campaign Monitor, emails with personalised subject lines are 26% more likely to be opened.

TikTok didn’t just break the internet—it rewired the shopper brain

TikTok has changed the way women discover products. The hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has over 80 billion views globally. What this tells us is that the modern shopper is curious, community-led, and driven by social proof. Psychology again: we are wired to trust people who look and sound like us, far more than a glossy advert or brand message.

For e-commerce brands, this means thinking like creators, not just sellers. It’s about showing the product in a real home, being used by a real person, solving a real problem. Women don’t just want to be marketed to, they want to feel part of a conversation, a discovery, a shared moment.

Convenience is king, but clarity is queen

Fast delivery and easy returns are table stakes now. What we’ve noticed is that clarity and communication have a huge psychological impact. From clean, honest product descriptions to realistic photos, customers want transparency. They’ll forgive a late delivery far more readily than a misleading claim.

And in a cost-of-living crisis, perceived value matters more than ever. A 2024 KPMG UK Consumer Trends report found that 74% of British consumers are more price sensitive than they were a year ago. That doesn’t mean they always buy the cheapest option, but they do want to feel confident that the product does what it says, lasts longer, or saves them time.

The female filter for innovation

One of the most fascinating shifts we’ve seen is how women are increasingly shaping product trends themselves. From cleaning hacks to smart storage, women on social platforms are sharing life-improving discoveries, and e-commerce brands are watching carefully.

It’s a feedback loop powered by psychology: women find a product that genuinely solves a problem, share it enthusiastically, others try it, and demand grows. That’s how trends like collapsible laundry baskets, silicone sink strainers, or self-cleaning brushes have become bestsellers almost overnight.

What next?

If e-commerce brands want to thrive, they need to go beyond the demographic and into the emotional and psychological landscape of the customer. For women, shopping is often a form of care, of control, of calm. Understand that, and you’re not just selling a product, you’re becoming part of her life.

The future of e-commerce is personal, practical, and powered by psychology. And what women want? It’s not just more stuff. It’s smarter, more thoughtful, and more human ways to shop.

About Amy Knight

Amy Knight is the 28-year-old entrepreneur, owner and Director of Must Have Ideas, one of the UK’s fastest growing e-commerce retailer companies.

