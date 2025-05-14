Inside Steven Bartlett & Jessica Jensen’s LinkedIn talk

Earlier today (13 May 2025), thousands of professionals tuned in live for a compelling conversation between Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur and host of The Diary of a CEO and Jessica Jensen, LinkedIn’s Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

Their session, streamed live via LinkedIn, was a goldmine of real, actionable advice for anyone serious about building their brand on the platform.

With the title kept simple, Steven Bartlett & Jessica Jensen, LinkedIn CMSO, the event promised marketing secrets. What it delivered was even better, honest insights, practical tools and a much-needed reality check on what it really takes to succeed on LinkedIn.

What made this session different

Forget generic social media tips, this was about cutting through the noise. Steven and Jessica came with lived experience, not theory. They spoke candidly about what works, what doesn’t and why so many people are missing the mark with their content.

The energy of the event felt personal and inclusive, almost like a podcast episode, but with live reactions and questions from a global audience coming through.

Here are a few top takeaways from the chat

Post stories, not sales pitches

Steven made it clear that storytelling is your best marketing tool. People aren’t here to be sold to, they’re here to connect. Sharing real experiences, failures and insights creates much more impact than shouting about products or achievements.

Success comes from showing up, not showing off

Jessica stressed the importance of consistency. You don’t need to go viral to win on LinkedIn, you need to keep showing up with value. The algorithm rewards steady engagement, but more importantly, so do your followers.

Know your audience and speak directly to them

Both speakers highlighted how LinkedIn isn’t the place to chase trends or copy TikTok formats. The most effective content is tailored to your specific network, people who want to learn, grow and connect in meaningful ways.

Use the platform’s tools

Jessica gave a behind-the-scenes look at LinkedIn’s features, urging users to explore newsletters, analytics and LinkedIn Live (just like this session). Most people barely scratch the surface of what’s available.

LinkedIn launches BrandLink

During the LinkedIn Live event, Jessica Jensen discussed the launch of BrandLink, LinkedIn’s new video advertising initiative. BrandLink is designed to connect brands with trusted publishers and creators by promoting pre-roll video ads alongside high-quality video content in users’ feeds. This program aims to enhance brand credibility and engagement by aligning advertisements with contextually relevant content.

Your personal brand is your business strategy

Steven explained that people follow people, not companies. You don’t need to be famous; you just need to be real, present and helpful. That’s how you build influence and trust, which ultimately leads to opportunity.

The audience reaction

The comment section lit up with real-time reactions and questions. People genuinely reflecting on their own LinkedIn habits. There were questions about authenticity, content strategy and how to find your voice. In response, both Steven and Jessica kept things grounded. No fluff, no overcomplication, just straightforward advice, honestly delivered.

Keep it human, not perfect

One of the most striking messages from the session was about authenticity, especially in the age of AI-generated content. Audiences can easily tell the difference between authentic content and something entirely generated by AI. When posts feel too artificial, people instinctively sense it and tune out.

It was a sharp reminder that while AI can support the process, it shouldn’t be the process. Your audience wants to hear you not a robot version of you.

The pair even laughed about being terrible spellers, a shared flaw that only underscored their point. Imperfect posts are often the ones people trust most.

Takeaway

This session reminded everyone that LinkedIn is still one of the most powerful tools for professionals, if used intentionally. It’s not about perfection, polish or performance. It’s about connection, clarity and showing up in a way that feels true to you.

If you missed the live event, you can still catch the discussion. It’s worth a watch and may well change how you approach your next post.

If you’ve been lurking in the shadows, maybe it’s time to take up space. You don’t need a massive following to make an impact, what matters is reaching the right people who genuinely connect with your message.