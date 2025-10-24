Why storytelling makes your CV stand out

Your CV is more than a summary of where you’ve worked. It’s your story on paper. Yet most people treat it like a list of job titles and duties.

A good CV doesn’t just say what you did, it shows who you are becoming. It connects the dots between your choices, the lessons you’ve learned and the direction you’re heading in now.

If you’ve changed paths, reinvented yourself or taken time out, that’s not something to hide. Those moments often shape you the most. Rather than leaving gaps or vague explanations, show the value of that change. Maybe you switched industries, started a business or took a career break to study or care for family. Explain what it taught you, how it influenced your outlook and why it led you to where you are today. Employers respond to honesty and reflection more than perfection.

Show your purpose

Purpose gives your story meaning. Think about what drives you now. Why this role, this company or this field? Your CV should quietly point to that. Instead of a generic summary, start with a short profile that tells people what you stand for and what matters to you. It might be problem solving, creativity or supporting people. Keep it natural, not rehearsed.

Highlight growth, not titles

Career journeys rarely move in straight lines. You might have stepped sideways or taken a risk that didn’t go to plan. That’s all part of growth. Focus on what you gained from each experience instead of trying to make it sound like a flawless climb. You could mention how a project taught you leadership, how a setback built resilience or how volunteering reignited your confidence.

Keep it human

When you write your CV, imagine explaining your journey to a friend. Avoid jargon and formal phrases. Simple, active language feels warmer and more relatable. Replace “responsible for” with “led” or “created”. Write like you’re proud but grounded.

Think of it as your story so far

A CV that feels authentic will always stand out. You don’t need perfect phrasing or clever tricks, just honesty and flow that feels natural. Every role, pause and pivot is a chapter of your life. When you write it with purpose, your reader sees the person behind the paper.

Takeaway

Your CV should tell your story, not just list your jobs. Show how each step, challenge or change shaped your path and helped you grow. That’s what makes you memorable.