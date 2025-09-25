Why your next step could be a NED or trustee position

Choosing your next role is not always about climbing higher on the ladder. Sometimes it is about stepping sideways, changing direction or even taking on something completely different.

The career path is no longer a straight line and more people are looking for roles that offer meaning, variety and influence in new ways.

Rethinking career choices

The traditional view of success was once about moving up through management levels until you reached the top. Today, professionals are realising that this narrow path does not always bring fulfilment. Instead, you might find yourself drawn to opportunities that use your skills in different ways. That could mean mentoring others, exploring a portfolio career or taking on projects that align with your values.

Exploring non executive director roles

A non executive director, often called NED, is a role that allows you to bring your expertise to a board without being involved in the day to day running of a company. NEDs act as critical friends, offering guidance, oversight and fresh perspective. It can be a powerful way to influence decision making, shape strategy and contribute to growth. Many experienced professionals choose this path as it allows them to use years of knowledge in a new setting while continuing to learn from peers.

Considering advisory and trustee positions

Another option is an advisory role or a trustee position with a charity or social enterprise. These roles give you a chance to support organisations with purpose and impact. Advisory posts often involve guiding leadership teams through change or helping them adapt to new markets. Trustees carry legal responsibility but also the satisfaction of supporting a cause that matters to you. Both can broaden your network and give you experiences that stretch beyond your core career.

Stepping into portfolio careers

Some people are now choosing a portfolio career, where you hold several roles at the same time. You might combine consultancy with project work, writing, teaching or serving on boards. This blend can be both energising and challenging as it gives you freedom and variety but also demands strong organisation. For those who enjoy flexibility and diverse work, it can be the perfect next step.

Taking a pause to reset

It is also worth recognising that sometimes the best next role is no role at all. Taking time out to reflect, retrain or rest is not a step back. It is an investment in your future direction. Pausing can give you the clarity and energy needed to make your next choice with confidence.

Finding what works for you

Your next role could be shaped by what matters most to you. It could mean using your voice in a boardroom, sharing knowledge in a classroom or building something of your own. The important part is finding a path that feels true to you and can last in the long run.