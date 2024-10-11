BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

11/10/2024
Winter wellness | Using flexible work to chase the sun

As we edge into the colder, darker months, the sunshine seems like a distant memory. Days grow shorter, nights stretch on and it feels like we’re perpetually chasing the daylight. You wake up in darkness and if you’re not careful, you may end up missing the sun altogether.

It’s a familiar challenge. Many of us feel our energy dip as we go from warm, light-filled summer days to the grey, cold winter. The lack of natural light can take a toll on our mood, productivity and overall wellbeing. But here’s the good news, flexible working can change the game.

If you’re one of the fortunate ones who can work flexibly, why not adapt your routine to catch those precious rays of daylight? Instead of chaining yourself to the desk from nine to five, explore new ways to reclaim your time and wellbeing.

Making flexibility work for you

With more organisations recognising the benefits of flexible working, it’s time to consider how best to use this freedom. When the days are shorter, try adjusting your schedule to make the most of the limited sunshine. Here’s how you can do it.

Take an extended lunch break

It’s all too easy to stay glued to your screen for hours. But winter is the perfect excuse to step away from the desk and soak up whatever sunlight you can find. An extended lunch break can work wonders. Use that time to take a brisk walk, grab a coffee or simply sit by a window. Sunlight is a natural mood booster, helping to stave off the winter blues.

Start earlier, finish earlier

Consider shifting your work hours to start earlier in the morning. By doing so, you can finish earlier, leaving a bit of daylight to unwind outside. It’s a small change that can make a big difference in how you experience those darker days.

Break up your day

Working from home has shown us that productivity isn’t about sitting at a desk for hours on end. Take advantage of flexible working by breaking your day into smaller, more manageable chunks. Include breaks that allow you to step outside for fresh air and daylight. You’ll return to your tasks feeling more refreshed and focused.

The benefits of Winter sunshine

Why all this fuss about sunlight? Well, it’s not just about feeling warm, it’s also about maintaining our physical and mental health. Sunlight helps regulate our sleep-wake cycle by promoting the production of melatonin, which controls our body’s internal clock. This is why a lunchtime stroll in the winter sun can help improve sleep quality.

Additionally, natural light exposure increases serotonin levels, the ‘feel-good’ hormone. It can help boost mood, reduce feelings of anxiety, and even increase productivity. In short, catching some daylight is one of the best ways to keep your spirits up during the colder months.

Takeaway

Winter’s shorter days don’t have to leave you in the dark. By embracing flexible working arrangements, you can build time into your schedule to soak up that vital daylight. Whether it’s an extended lunch break, an earlier start, or simply stepping outside for a few minutes, these small adjustments can have a big impact on your wellbeing.

This winter, make it a point to reclaim your time and prioritise your health. The sun may be elusive, but a little bit can go a long way in brightening up those darker days.

