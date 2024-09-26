Women in Tech Week | The first-ever nationwide celebration dedicated to women in technology 7-11 October

The first-ever nationwide celebration dedicated to women in technology, featuring a week of immersive online and in-person events focused on career development and networking, driving forward equality and innovation in the tech industry.

What is Women in Tech Week

Women in Tech Week is a week-long event that will celebrate women’s achievements in the tech industry through an array of in-person and virtual events. Set to coincide with Ada Lovelace Day on 8 October, Women in Tech Week celebrates the legacy of one of the world’s first computer programmers, while addressing the critical need to advance women in technology.

Addressing the Decline: Why Women in Tech Week Matters

Recent research, including our own with Ipsos Mori, highlights a concerning trend: the number of women in tech and engineering roles is on the decline. Alarmingly, one in five women is contemplating leaving the tech industry altogether. Conversations across social media indicate that budget cuts and the shelving of initiatives aimed at accelerating women into senior tech positions are contributing factors. With women making up only 21% of the tech workforce and the rapid advancement of AI, now is the time to intensify our efforts to support and develop women in tech.

Our Vision: A Nationwide Effort to Empower Women in Tech

Women in Tech Week aims to reverse this trend by mobilising our extensive network to dedicate a week to the progression of women in tech. Our goal is to not only increase the percentage of women in the industry but also to encourage women from other sectors to consider tech careers.

To make Women in Tech Week a resounding success, we plan to:

Engage Partners and Third Parties: We will call on our partners to actively support and engage their women in tech during the week.

We will call on our partners to actively support and engage their women in tech during the week. Provide Opportunities: Women in tech across the UK will have access to various events hosted by our partners.

Women in tech across the UK will have access to various events hosted by our partners. Showcase Stories: We will highlight the inspiring stories of women in tech through our media channels and those of our partners.

Ensuring Nationwide Accessibility

To ensure that women across the UK can participate, the majority of our sessions will be available online through platforms like LinkedIn Live, YouTube, X, and Instagram, allowing us to reach all corners of the UK, offering opportunities for those unable to attend in person.

How to get involved

With the Calendar of Events now live, we invite you to explore the full range of sessions and secure your places. Whether you’re looking to develop new skills, pivot into a tech career, or connect with allies, Women in Tech Week 2024 is your chance to be part of something truly transformative.

If you would like weekly updates on new events added, register here. Follow us on social media.

Join Us in Making History

Mark your calendars for Women in Tech Week 2024 on 7-11 October 2024. Together, we can put the development of women in tech back on the map and ensure a brighter, more inclusive future for the technology industry.

Let’s empower and celebrate Women in Technology together!

For more information and resources, visit the official Women in Tech Week website.