25/09/2024
WeAreTheCity partners with BOSS and Boxing inspiration, Leslie Sackey

WATC BOSS Breakfast Event

On the morning of 17th September 2024, WeAreTheCity, in partnership with BOSS, hosted an exclusive and inspiring breakfast event at the elegant BOSS Bar on Regent Street, London.

Lesley SackeyAttendees were treated to a dynamic session led by European Gold Medallist and Team GB boxer, Lesley Sackey, who shared invaluable insights on how to supercharge your mindset for personal and professional success.

The event was designed to help professionals from all walks of life unlock the power of a winning mindset. Lesley Sackey’s journey from a young athlete to an elite boxer offered compelling lessons in mental strength, resilience, and determination. She explained how cultivating the right mindset had been critical to her victories, both in and out of the ring.

Key Takeaways from the Event:

  • Mindset Mastery: Lesley shared practical advice on how to apply the principles of athletic success to everyday life, teaching attendees how to develop mental resilience and self-discipline to achieve their goals.
  • Engaged Self-Focus: The session emphasised the importance of laser-focused goal setting and aligning one’s mindset with personal and professional ambitions. Lesley’s strategies demonstrated how to stay motivated and overcome obstacles with the same intensity as a top athlete.
  • The Correlation Between Sport and Success: Drawing parallels between sport and business, Lesley highlighted how the mental and emotional challenges faced in the ring mirror those encountered in the workplace. She spoke of the importance of self-belief, hard work, and staying mentally agile to reach one’s full potential.

Attendees enjoyed a delicious breakfast while networking with like-minded professionals, creating a vibrant atmosphere of shared growth and ambition.

WeAreTheCity and BOSS are proud to have facilitated this engaging event, helping attendees walk away with actionable insights and a renewed sense of purpose.

We look forward to hosting many more inspiring sessions that continue to champion personal and professional development!

Photos of the event below

