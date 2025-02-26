Your 8-Step Game Plan to Mastering Interviews

Written by City CV, leading international career consultants

Interviews are nerve-racking. Even when you’re the perfect fit for a role, the pressure to perform can make you second-guess everything. Maybe you start downplaying your experience, or worse, talking yourself out of applying altogether.

But interviewing is a skill, not a talent. And like any skill, you can get better with the right strategies. Interview coaching is invaluable here, giving you all the tools you need to turn your anxiety into confidence.

In this eight-step guide, you’ll get an inside look at the core tenets of interview coaching so that you can walk into your next interview feeling prepared, composed and assured of your strengths.

1. Know what you’re walking into

Every company has its own process, and this unknown can be the most stressful part. Is it a panel interview? Do you have to prepare a presentation? How many rounds are there?

So, before you even start prepping, check the job description or look up recent interview experiences on Glassdoor for clues on what to expect. And if you’re working with a recruiter or coach, ask them for insight. The more you know, the less likely you are to be caught off guard.

2. Do smart prep

Start by researching the company – its culture, values, mission, recent news, challenges in its industry. Then, go deeper:

How do they position themselves against competitors? How do your skills help this?

Look up your interviewers on LinkedIn. Do you have anything in common?

Think about them as people. What do you bring that will make their jobs easier?

Next, get your key talking points straight. Think about how to frame your career wins in a way that keeps you in control of the conversation. No matter what interview question you’re given, you want to turn it into an opportunity to highlight your key selling points.

And finally, practice. Out loud. Ideally, with a coach or someone who’ll give you honest feedback. Rehearsing your answers (without memorising them verbatim) will make you feel more comfortable on the day.

3. Become an expert at building narratives

In an interview, you’re not just listing what you’ve done (they can read that on your CV). You’re telling a story that proves why they need you.

The best way to structure your answers is the STAR method:

Situation: What was the challenge?

Task: What was your role?

Action: What did you do?

Result: What was the impact?

Instead of saying, “I led a project that increased revenue by 20%,” you’d say: “We were losing customers to a competitor (situation), so I spearheaded a strategy to shift our approach (task). We doubled down on personalised marketing, reworked our customer engagement (action) and within six months, our revenue shot up by 20% (result).”

See the difference? One is a bullet point. The other is a story. And stories stick.

4. Understand interview etiquette

People form opinions fast, so make that first impression count. It’s not just about what you wear (although, yes, wear something that makes you feel powerful). It’s also about energy.

Walk in (or log in) with confidence

Make eye contact

Smile – genuinely, not in a forced “please like me” way

Shake hands (if it’s in person) with a firm but warm grip

Speak naturally – this isn’t a performance, it’s a conversation

Interview success is 55% body language, so sit up straight and don’t fidget

Take time to breathe. There’s power in a pause (and it calms you down)

5. Learn how to answer every tricky question

You know they’re coming: “Tell me about yourself.” “What’s your biggest strength and weakness?” “Where do you see yourself in five years?” You should have strong, confident answers to these.

Then there are the curveballs: “If you were an animal, what would you be?” “Tell me about a time you failed.” “What’s the biggest misconception people have about you?” These are designed to see how you think. An interview coach will help you develop answers that are both authentic and strategic.

6. Handle the tough stuff with confidence

What if they ask about a gap in your CV? Or a job you left quickly? Or why you want to leave your current role?

Own your story. Be direct, but don’t overshare. If you took a career break, talk about it in a way that highlights all the valuable skills or experiences you learned. If you left a job that wasn’t a good fit, frame it as a learning experience.

Confidence in how you answer is often more important than the answer itself. The key is to bring everything back to how it makes you a stronger candidate.

7. Don’t be afraid to flip the script

Remember, an interview is a two-way street. You’re also deciding if this job is right for you.

Asking smart, insightful questions about company culture, team dynamics, leadership style and opportunities for growth not only makes you sound confident and invested, it also gives you essential information about whether this is the right place for you.

8. Close strong

The final minutes of your interview matter. End on a high note by summarising why you’re excited about the role and reinforcing your key strengths.

And after you leave, don’t forget to follow-up by sending a thank-you email. It’s a small but meaningful way to stand out and remind them of your enthusiasm. Keep it short, express gratitude and touch on something you discussed.

Confidence is built, not born

An interview isn’t about proving yourself. It’s about showing how great you already are. With the right preparation and mindset, you’ll build the kind of confidence that carries through the entire process, from the moment you submit your application to the moment you get the job offer.

If an interview is the only thing standing between you and the job you really want, it’s worth doing everything you can to get it right. No matter your career level, interview coaches are there to remove the self-doubt so that you can show the next employer exactly why you belong.

