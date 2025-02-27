20 Ways to Step into Your Power and Elevate Your Career in 2025

Written by City CV, leading international career consultants

January’s long gone, and you may be guilt-tripping yourself right now for not “taking charge of your career” the way you planned to when the Christmas tree was still up. But 2025 isn’t over yet, and you still have time to make it yours.

We’re not talking about gimmicky goal-setting. We’re talking about stepping up, taking control and making intentional moves that put you exactly where you want to be.

So, if the first couple of months haven’t quite gone to plan, who cares? The best time to start building your future was yesterday. The next best time is now.

Invest in yourself and your future

1. Make learning a priority

Whether it’s a new qualification, a short course or refining the expertise you already have, continuous upskilling opens doors. Don’t wait for someone to hand you an opportunity. Create one by expanding your skill set.

2. Build your circle

Your network is your support system, your sounding board, and sometimes, the key to your next exciting move. Reach out to women who uplift and inspire you, and then really nurture those relationships. True career growth comes from authentic connections.

3. Keep an eye on the market

You never know when the perfect opportunity will come along. And when it does, you want to be ready. Stay informed by setting up job alerts, following recruiters and engaging with industry trends.

4. Refresh your CV

Don’t wait until you need a new job to update your CV. Keep it polished and ready to go. If you’re strapped for time or stuck in tunnel vision, a professional CV writer can bring out your best and give you that extra edge.

5. Don’t forget about LinkedIn

Over 97% of recruiters and hiring managers browse LinkedIn, so craft your profile in a way that flaunts your expertise and tells the right story. Post updates, join conversations and keep it focused on your aspirations.

Know your worth – and own it

6. Be your biggest advocate

Many women undervalue their experience and skills. But you bring something to the table that no one else does. Take a moment to reflect on your achievements, then write them down and remind yourself of them regularly. The more you do this, the more confident you’ll become.

7. Take stock of your career wins

Your wins matter. Big or small, keep a running list of everything you’ve accomplished, everything you’re proud of, everything you’re passionate about. Reflecting on them will hardwire you to see yourself as the powerhouse you are. And when you walk into that next meeting, interview or negotiation, you’ll do it with the quiet confidence of someone who knows exactly what they offer.

8. Turn your natural talents into your biggest strengths

Think about the skills and knowledge that people always come to you for – they could be the foundation of a new role, a personal brand, even a side hustle. Your talents shouldn’t be a secret. Use them to open doors and you’ll find unexpected opportunities on the other side.

Step outside of your comfort zone

9. Volunteer for something new

Volunteering for projects outside your usual remit or areas of interest can build new skills, expand your network and expose you to new industries. Plus, it’s a great way to build confidence and a sense of purpose.

10. Tackle your professional blind spots

We all have areas where we can improve. Could you be a more confident public speaker? A stronger negotiator? A better team player? Being honest about your professional blind spots – especially around soft skills – helps you become a well-rounded professional.

11. Get the recognition you deserve

Don’t wait for someone else to validate your expertise. If your industry has professional accreditations or memberships, go for them. They reinforce your expertise, bolster your credibility and set you apart. Put yourself forward and claim your space.

12. Say “yes” to the challenge

We all grow in rain. The best career moments come from saying yes to something that scares you. Whether it’s a big project, a leadership role or a new sector, you’re far more capable than you realise.

Create a career that works for you

13. Create a portfolio

Having a collection of your best work is a powerful tool for promotions, job applications or building your personal brand. It’s also another way to document your successes and keep yourself motivated.

14. Find a mentor who lifts you up

Having someone in your corner to offer guidance, challenge your thinking and provide perspective is a game-changer, so don’t be afraid to reach out and ask someone you admire for advice.

15. Protect your boundaries

Us women often feel pressure to say yes to everything. But learning to say no is a skill that will protect your time, energy and career trajectory. Beyond self-care, setting boundaries is about making space for the right opportunities and ensuring your work is valued, not exploited.

Build confidence from the inside out

16. Silence your inner critic

That voice in your head saying you’re not good enough? It’s lying. Recognise that imposter syndrome is common (especially among high-achieving women). The key is to reframe that self-doubt and keep moving forward.

17. Master your time

Time is your most valuable asset and the secret to feeling less overwhelmed. Prioritise what truly matters for your career, break big tasks into manageable steps and carve out space for rest – because burnout serves no one.

18. Ask for support when you need it

No one succeeds alone. Whether it’s career coaching, a supportive network or a candid chat with a colleague, asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Your career, your power

Your career isn’t something that just happens to you. It’s something you build, shape and own, and it doesn’t have to be dictated by anyone else’s rules. This is your year, and you get to decide what success looks like for you.

Whether it’s climbing the ladder, making a pivot or simply feeling more empowered in your current role, take action today.

Unlock Your Career Potential with Our Exclusive Online Masterclass Series

WeAreTheCity is excited to partner with City CV to bring you a series of three power-packed online masterclasses designed to help you stand out in today’s competitive job market. Whether you’re looking to refine your CV, ace your next interview, or make the most of LinkedIn, these expert-led sessions will equip you with the tools and strategies to advance your career with confidence.

Masterclass Dates

April 23, 2025 @ 12pm | The Perfect CV – Reserve your spot here

May 7, 2025 @ 12pm | Harness the Power of LinkedIn – Reserve your spot here

May 21, 2025 @ 12pm |From Stress to Success – Master the Art of Incredible Interviews – Reserve your spot here

Looking for more career support? Explore our Career Resources page. Ready to take the next step? Browse the latest opportunities on our Job Board and find your perfect role today!