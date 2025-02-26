The Power of Representation | How Kunda Kids Supports Children’s Mental Health in the Classroom

By Louisa Olafuyi, Co-founder of Kunda Kids

In classrooms worldwide, children are forming their understanding of themselves and their place in society. They look for reflections of who they are, what they can become, and how the world sees them. But what happens when they don’t find those reflections? When the books they read and the shows they watch fail to represent their experiences, cultures, and abilities? The impact goes beyond mere disappointment – it can affect mental health, self-esteem, and future aspirations.

As a mother raising young children, including one who is neurodiverse and on the autism spectrum, I’ve seen firsthand how the absence of representation can shape a child’s emotional well-being. When my son struggled to find characters that reflected his experience, it wasn’t just about feeling left out, but about feeling “othered.” That realisation fuelled our mission at Kunda Kids to change the narrative.

The Impact of Underrepresentation

The research underscores the scale of the problem. Only 2% of children’s animations feature a Black lead character, while just 5% of children’s books published in the UK include a Black protagonist. For children from marginalised backgrounds, this scarcity translates into a silent message: “You don’t belong here.”

The psychological consequences can be profound. Studies from the American Psychological Association indicate that children who see positive representations of themselves in media are more likely to develop healthy self-esteem and resilience. Conversely, when representation is absent or stereotypical, children are more susceptible to anxiety, depression, and academic disengagement.

For neurodiverse children, the gap is even wider. In popular children’s media, characters with autism, ADHD, or speech and language delays are often either invisible or portrayed through a lens of pity rather than empowerment. This is why we created Astronauts to the Moon, a book designed to represent children with speech and language delays, autism, and ADHD. But we didn’t want to tokenise these experiences; we wanted to normalise them. Our characters aren’t defined by their challenges but by their dreams, talents, and resilience.

Representation with Purpose

At Kunda Kids, our approach goes beyond entertainment. Inclusive media plays a pivotal role in supporting emotional well-being, both at home and in the classroom. Our popular children’s animation series, Kunda and Friends, embodies this mission. During Children’s Mental Health Week 2025, we released the Emotions Song, a playful yet powerful tool designed to help children identify and express their feelings.

Teachers who’ve introduced the Emotions Song into their classrooms have reported remarkable results. One educator from a London primary school shared how a student, previously reluctant to discuss his feelings, now confidently uses the song’s language to articulate his emotions. For neurodiverse children, who often face additional barriers in emotional expression, tools like these can be transformative.

But it’s not just about individual success stories. The broader goal is to create classroom environments where all children feel seen, valued, and equipped to navigate their emotional landscapes. When children recognise themselves in stories and media, they are more likely to engage, empathise, and build the social-emotional skills needed for success in school and life.

Why Representation Matters Now

In an era where diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are sometimes framed as burdens rather than opportunities, it’s essential to remember why this work matters. We’re not simply advocating for representation because it’s “nice to have.” We’re advocating for it because it’s foundational to raising a generation that is confident, compassionate, and equipped to address the complex challenges of our time.

The children we’re reaching today will be our decision-makers and thought leaders sooner than we think. If we expect them to lead fulfilling, responsible lives in harmony with their communities and our planet, we cannot overlook the need to integrate inclusive content with strong, socially progressive messages in educational resources and media platforms.

Failing to do so risks depriving the next generation of the essential awareness and skills needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Representation isn’t about political correctness – it’s about giving every child the chance to see their potential, dream boldly, and navigate life with resilience and empathy.

The Path Forward

At Kunda Kids, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, but we know the work is far from over. Our mission isn’t just about creating more diverse books, songs, and shows. It’s about reshaping the very foundation of how children experience the world, both within and beyond the classroom.

As we continue collaborating with educators, parents, and policymakers, one truth remains clear: representation is not an end. It’s a means to nurture emotional well-being, build community, and empower every child to reach their full potential.

Because when children see themselves in the stories they love, they don’t just imagine possibilities – they believe in them. And that belief can change everything.

