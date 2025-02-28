9 Tips to Turn Your LinkedIn Profile into an Opportunity Magnet

Written by City CV, leading international career consultants

Most people set up a LinkedIn profile, fill in the basics and then forget about it. Meanwhile, recruiters and decision-makers (97% of them, in fact) are constantly scrolling, searching for their next hire, collaborator or thought leader. That will never be you if your profile is half-baked.

Whether you’re looking for your next big career move, building your personal brand or positioning yourself for board-level roles, LinkedIn is your digital business card. You need a profile that works for you even when you’re not online. Here are nine tips to help.

1. Get that headshot right

Would you walk into a networking event wearing a paper bag over your head? Of course not. So why would you leave your LinkedIn profile photo blank – or worse, use a blurry, outdated picture from a wedding five years ago?

Profiles with professional-looking headshots get far more engagement, to the tune of 21x more views and 36x more messages. You don’t need a fancy studio session, just good lighting (for better quality), a neutral background (recruiters want to see you, not distracting scenery) and a tightly cropped close-up where you look confident and approachable.

2. Claim your name by creating a custom URL

Your default LinkedIn URL is a mess of numbers and letters. It’s forgettable, unsearchable and looks lazy.

A clean, custom URL (linkedin.com/yourname) looks more professional. It’s also easier to share and increases your visibility in search engines. Head to ‘Edit Public Profile & URL’ in Settings to make the switch.

3. Write a headline that sells you

Your job title is not your headline. At least, not by itself. This 220-character space is prime real estate for making a bold statement about who you are and what you bring to the table.

Think beyond the basics. Instead of ‘Senior Project Manager’, try ‘Delivering multi-million-pound projects that transform business operations.’ Don’t just be a ‘Marketing Manager’, be a brand strategist and content creator who drives growth through storytelling.

Whatever you choose, make it punchy and keyword-rich so people can find you. Using an expert LinkedIn profile writer can be invaluable here, ensuring you hit the right keywords, speak recruiters’ language and position yourself exactly right.

4. The summary: Hook them in two lines

Your ‘About’ section is where you get to shine, but only the first couple of lines are visible before someone has to click ‘see more’. And they will only do that if you give them a reason to. That means your first two lines need to really pack a punch.

What do you want people to know about you instantly?

Lead with impact – your biggest achievement, passion or differentiator

Avoid jargon. Write like you talk. This is LinkedIn, not the boardroom

Example: “I help businesses scale by turning complex data into actionable strategies. Whether it’s driving 30% revenue growth or leading high-stakes negotiations, I make things happen.”

5. Back yourself with data

Hiring managers and recruiters don’t want vague claims. They want proof. And nothing proves your impact (and ROI) like cold, hard numbers.

Increased revenue or saved costs? By how much? Managed a team? How many people? Ran a project? What was the budget, the outcome, the impact?

Saying you ‘improved efficiency’ is fuzzy. Saying you ‘streamlined processes to cut project delivery time by 40%’ is powerful.

6. Inject some personality – but don’t sacrifice credibility

A LinkedIn profile isn’t a corporate report. If your profile reads like a robot wrote it, people will skim straight past. Remember that recruiters are looking at your LinkedIn to get a 3D view of who you are, not to read a list of job titles.

Tell your professional story in a compelling way. Talk about challenges you’ve overcome, leadership wins, or why you’re passionate about your field.

For example: “Responsible for managing cross-functional teams and delivering strategic projects.” Not very interesting, right? It’s dry, passive and sounds like everyone else. Here’s how much better it could sound: “I lead teams that turn big ideas into bottom-line results. From launching new products to streamlining operations, I make sure things get done, and done well.”

7. Add interest with visuals

LinkedIn isn’t just for text. Adding media like presentations, videos, infographics or articles makes your profile dynamic and gives people a reason to stay.

Whether it’s a TEDx talk you gave, a whitepaper you co-authored or a project portfolio, showcasing your work visually gives your profile a little more meat. At its core, LinkedIn is a social media platform; you have to make people want to stick around, and walls of text or lists of skills don’t do that.

8. Curate your skills and endorsements

LinkedIn decides which three skills to highlight based on the number of endorsements. But you can (and should) take control of this.

Go to the ‘Skills’ section and reorder them so your most relevant strengths appear first. If ‘Event Planning’ is taking up space when you want to be seen as a ‘Strategic Leader,’ reshuffle.

Something else to bear in mind:

Remove outdated or generic skills (no one is searching for ‘Microsoft Office’)

Don’t just collect endorsements – give them. Reciprocity goes a long way on LinkedIn

9. Show what you care about beyond your 9-5

Your LinkedIn shouldn’t be all work and no personality. Recruiters and potential connections want to see what drives you outside of your job description (and no, this doesn’t mean pictures of your cat, or dog, or weekend away at a festival).

But if you’re on a board, mentoring young women in business or volunteering for a cause close to your heart, make sure it’s visible. Doing this shows initiative, passion and depth.

The final step: Stay active

A great LinkedIn profile is just the start. To really boost your visibility, you need to actually use the platform. Engage with posts, comment on industry discussions, share insightful articles and, if you’re feeling bold, write your own content.

The more active you are, the more opportunities will come your way.

