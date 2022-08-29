7 Tips from successful female founders

It’s widely documented that entrepreneurship is fraught with challenges. Even the most seasoned of entrepreneurs have tackled many obstacles over their career.

It is the lessons that these challenges provide which set you up for future success. These learning opportunities can be even further enriched by consulting entrepreneurs who have overcome similar hurdles.

Reflecting on their experiences across a breadth of sectors; seven influential female founders have drawn on their successful careers and shared their key tips for those keen to start their own business.

Work ethic beats talent

Although talent is key in any field, to achieve success in business takes determination and perseverance. Success will not come instantly, and you must be prepared to work to the limits of your ability. Many talented individuals may be tempted to coast on their natural abilities, however in business, this will only get you so far.