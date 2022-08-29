Inspirational Woman: Katie Allan | Founder, MAYFIVE Hair

Katie Allan is the Founder of MAYFIVE Hair.
In this piece, she talks to us about her career journey to date, opening up her own salon and why she believes work-life balance is the key to happy employees.
I have been hairdressing since I was 15, it has always been my career goal to have my own salon, so I’m super proud to have opened MAYFIVE Hair.
Prior to opening MAYFIVE I worked at Charles Worthington as their ‘Head of Colour’. I have been able to be apart of some amazing opportunities such as makeovers on ITV’s This Morning, London Fashion Week, educating for L’Oreal internationally and styling celebrities such as Dani Minogue, Gemma Chan, Mel Giedroyc to name a few. I opened MAYFIVE in June 2018 and employ a team of 8 at my Salon on Chiswick’s boutique street, Devonshire Road.
I didn’t really sit down as such, but I started my career at a small village salon, the owner had 2 dogs and I always thought that one day I would have something similar as I really loved the intimacy of working with a smaller team in a location that was very much a community.
Absolutely, not a week goes by without a new challenge! I’ve always been very much a creative person, the admin side of business I find less enjoyable. I have learnt over the years that you need to get those things out the way first so they don’t sit, fester and pile up. I actually read a great book called ‘eat the frog’ which made me realise this perspective.
I was able to step away from the Salon last year in 2021 to have a baby, and it was a really sense of achievement to have been able to build the business well enough and have such a supportive team, which enabled me to take time out.
Making work life balance a priority. Trying to be the best I can as an employer and as fair as possible to the staff. I try to be as flexible as the business allows and give them the best work life balance possible. I would really feel disappointed to hear my staff where unhappy under my employment, and try to ensure this doesn’t happen. Happy staff result in great customer service which results in happy clients.
I have always loved mentoring and educated throughout my whole career. I think this may be one of the reason I wanted to open a Salon, as I do get satisfaction out of watching people grow and helping them along the way. I currently have 2 trainee hairdressers at the Salon that I am training up, it’s one of the most rewarding parts of the job!
See more women successors in the hairdressing industry, if you think about all the well known brands, or hair products you can pick up in the retail shops, they are mainly from a male dominated brands.
Don’t compare your self to others and stay in your own lane.
I want to focus on developing the team I currently employ, we are starting to out grow the current space we are in, so the possibility of a new shop is maybe on the horizon!