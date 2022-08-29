Three foundational skills to support effective teaming and cement your value

How many teams are you on? If you are like most people, it is certainly more than one, and quite likely as high as five or more.

With this increase in multiple team membership, as well as the increasingly dynamic nature of teams, traditional approaches to team effectiveness that focus at the level of the team no longer deliver the best results.

What is the one thing that is consistent across all of the teams that you are a part of? It is you. You have an impact on all of those teams, whether you realise it or not. When you are aware of this, you can be intentional about making your impact a positive one. The behaviours that you choose to use in support of your teams’ goals are your teaming behaviours.

Developing a strong teaming skillset positions you to be a catalyst for success in all of the many teams you are a part of. In the words of Amy Edmondson, people who know how to team are those “who have the skills and flexibility to act in moments of potential collaboration when and where they appear.”

Three important skills contribute to effective teaming:

Awareness

Awareness includes both self-awareness and “other” awareness. Self-awareness is alignment between how well you know yourself and how accurately you know your impact on those around you. When you have high self-awareness, you know what you can contribute to each team’s success, and you know the value that team members attribute to you. “Other” awareness is how accurately you know the strengths, weaknesses, hopes and dreams of other team members. You can use this awareness to encourage other team members to share their valuable strengths in support of the team’s goals, and to find ways to develop or overcome any challenges or weaknesses that might impede the team’s progress.

Personality profiles and strength inventories, along with multi-rater feedback and coaching are good ways to develop self-awareness. “Other” awareness is developed through taking the time to be curious and observant about other people, asking questions, and listening respectfully. Proactively sharing profile content among team members can help increase overall awareness.