WeAreTheCity Welcomes Award Winners for Career Strategy Workshop

On Thursday, 26 February 2025, WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen proudly hosted 70 of their 2024 award winners at Nomura for an exclusive evening dedicated to career reflection, goal-setting, and networking.

The event opened with an inspiring keynote from Tanya Kohli, MD, CEO Governance at Nomura, who shared invaluable insights on leadership and career growth. This was followed by an interactive session with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, focusing on creating career strategies and defining actionable goals.

Throughout the evening, attendees reflected on their achievements over the past year before mapping out their career strategies for the future. Using guided exercises, they identified their key goals, the steps needed to achieve them, and any potential blockers to overcome.

Key Takeaways:

✨ Career growth isn’t just about moving forward—it’s about reflecting and refining along the way.

✨ Opportunities are always around us, but we must be intentional about identifying and seizing them.

✨ A personal strategy transforms ambition into actionable goals, improving outcomes.

Attendees found the session deeply thought-provoking, gaining clarity on their next steps while reinforcing the importance of reflection and momentum. Here are some personal insights shared:

💡 Review both career and personal achievements. “My grading changed at work, and I worked so hard to get there. I still want more, but I need to recognise and celebrate how far I’ve come.”

💫 Risks and opportunities go hand in hand. “A new challenge could lead to a breakthrough—whether through a course, a skill upgrade, or embracing change.”

👩🏽‍⚕️ Health is wealth. “I neglected my health last year, but I won’t make that mistake again. Prioritising well-being is non-negotiable.”

🚀 Change can be the catalyst for growth. “If I’m not growing in my current role, I need to take that leap of faith—my future self will thank me!”

The evening concluded with vibrant networking, allowing attendees to connect, share insights, and build new professional relationships.

A huge thank you to Nomura for hosting this impactful event. These exclusive sessions are part of our ongoing learning programme for WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen award winners, ensuring continued growth and development post-awards.

📅 Looking ahead? Keep an eye out for our next awards programme – TechWomen100. opening in June!