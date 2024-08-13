A-Level results day | Essential tips for parents

A-level results day is a significant milestone for students, but it’s just as important for parents.

Whether your child is heading to university, starting an apprenticeship or exploring other opportunities, this day marks the beginning of their next big adventure. Understanding what to expect and how you can best support them will help you both navigate this important day with confidence and positivity.

The days before the results

In the days before results day, your home might be charged with a lively sense of anticipation. Your child might be busy making last-minute plans with friends, discussing prospects or simply enjoying some downtime after the long exam period. As a parent, this is a good time to be available for any questions they might have about what happens next.

Make sure you know the practical details, when and where results will be released, whether online or in person and what time they can expect to access them. You might also want to have a plan in place for the day itself, whether being there with them to open the results or giving them some space to process the news on their own.

The big day: What to expect

Results day typically starts early, with students able to collect their results from their school or college in the morning. The atmosphere can be electric, with friends gathering together to find out their grades and share their reactions. Some students prefer to go with friends, while others might want to be with family. Whatever your child decides, respect their choice and be ready to support them in whatever way they need.

Once the results are in hand, the next step depends on what those grades reveal. There might be excitement as your child celebrates achieving their goals, or there could be some decisions to make if things don’t go as planned.

Dealing with different outcomes

When results are better than expected

If your child has done better than they expected, it’s time to celebrate! This might open up new opportunities, such as considering different universities or courses. Take a moment to acknowledge their hard work and encourage them to explore all their options. It’s a great time to have a positive conversation about their future and the exciting possibilities ahead.

When results are as expected

Suppose the results are in line with predictions. In that case, your child can move forward with their planned next steps, whether that’s securing a place at their chosen university, starting an apprenticeship or pursuing other interests. It’s a solid moment of reassurance, knowing that they’re on the path they’ve planned for.

When results are lower than expected

If the results aren’t what your child was hoping for, it’s important to focus on the options available. This might include looking into Clearing, where students can find courses with available spaces or considering alternative pathways like apprenticeships or taking a gap year. There are many ways forward, and sometimes a different path can lead to unexpected and rewarding opportunities.

As a parent, your support is vital. Help them see the bigger picture and remind them that there are always choices, even when things don’t go exactly to plan.

Moving forward: What’s next?

After the results are known, it’s time to look ahead. If your child has secured their place at university, there will be practical matters to sort out, finalising accommodation, arranging student finance and preparing for their new life as a student. If they’re going through Clearing, they’ll need to act quickly to find a place on an alternative course, and your guidance can help them navigate this process.

For those who didn’t achieve the results they hoped for, the next steps might involve having discussions with teachers or career advisors to explore the best options. Whether it’s considering a different course, taking some time out to rethink their plans, or preparing for a resit, your support and encouragement will be key as they make these decisions.

Takeaway – Your role as a parent

On A-level results day, your role is to be a steady and supportive presence. Celebrate their successes, help them explore their options, and keep a positive outlook. This day is just the beginning of the next chapter in their life, and your encouragement will help them embrace the future with confidence.

Whatever the results, there are always paths to success. Your child is stepping into a world full of opportunities, and with your guidance and support, they can take that next step with optimism and enthusiasm.