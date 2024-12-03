Alison Callwood’s Entrepreneurial Journey | Transforming Recruitment for Neurodivergent Applicants

Dr. Alison Callwood’s journey as an entrepreneur is a story of innovation, resilience, and a commitment to equity. From a seasoned academic to a leader in inclusive technology, her path has been shaped by her passion for creating fairer opportunities for individuals often overlooked by traditional systems.

Through her pioneering work with the GENIUS (Generating Neuro-Inclusive Selection) Project and founding Sammi-Select, Alison has taken on the challenge of addressing systemic biases in recruitment, particularly for neurodivergent individuals. This journey has not been without obstacles, but her vision for a more inclusive future continues to inspire meaningful change.

The Inspiration Behind the Journey

The seeds of Alison’s entrepreneurial journey were sown during her academic research, where she observed persistent inequities in recruitment. She noticed how conventional hiring practices often disadvantaged neurodivergent applicants—those whose cognitive processes differ from the neurotypical population. Neurodivergence includes conditions like autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and dyspraxia, which potentially affect how individuals learn, communicate, and interact with the world.

Despite neurodivergent individuals comprising an estimated 15-20% of the population, they face significant barriers to employment. Research highlights a stark reality: around 40% of neurodivergent adults are unemployed, and global data suggests that only 22% of autistic individuals are in full-time employment. These statistics reflect not a lack of talent, but a mismatch between conventional hiring processes and the needs of neurodivergent applicants.

Alison recognised that personnel selection processes—often designed for neurotypical candidates—place undue emphasis on traditional interview performance. For neurodivergent applicants, this can mean navigating unclear expectations, sensory overload, and inaccessible platforms, leaving their true potential untapped. Inspired to make a difference, Alison embarked on her entrepreneurial journey to reimagine selection practices and create a system that built fairness and inclusivity in from the ground up.

Challenges Faced by Neurodivergent Applicants

Conventional selection processes present multiple challenges for neurodivergent applicants, often exacerbating existing inequities. These challenges can be broadly categorised into structural, procedural, and cultural barriers.

Structural Barriers – Many hiring platforms lack accessibility features that accommodate diverse cognitive and sensory needs. For instance, rigid user interfaces, fixed time constraints, and the absence of customisation options can make the interview process overwhelming for neurodivergent individuals. Procedural Barriers – Traditional interviews prioritise verbal communication, on-the-spot thinking, and eye contact—skills that may not align with the strengths of neurodivergent applicants. These processes often fail to account for alternative ways of processing information and demonstrating competence, leaving neurodivergent candidates at a disadvantage. Cultural Barriers – Stigma and misunderstandings surrounding neurodivergence further compound the problem. Many neurodivergent applicants are hesitant to disclose their needs due to fear of judgment or bias. Even when they do, employers may lack the knowledge or resources to provide appropriate accommodations, perpetuating a cycle of exclusion.

These challenges underscore the urgent need for a paradigm shift in recruitment practices. Alison’s response to this need was the GENIUS (Generating Neuro-Inclusive Universal Solutions) Project, a groundbreaking initiative to address these inequities through inclusive design.

The GENIUS Project: A Pioneering Solution

The GENIUS Project was born out of Alison’s commitment to leveraging research, technology, and lived experience to create a recruitment system that works for everyone. Supported by Innovate UK, the project aimed to reimagine online interviews by incorporating principles of Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and neurodivergent co-creation.

At the heart of the project was the development of an asynchronous interview platform that combined the flexibility of technology with the fairness of structured assessment. The platform introduced innovative features, including:

Customiable Interfaces : Allowing candidates to adjust colour schemes, fonts, and video settings to suit their sensory preferences.

: Allowing candidates to adjust colour schemes, fonts, and video settings to suit their sensory preferences. Practice Portals : Offering opportunities for candidates to familiarise themselves with the platform and reduce anxiety before the interview.

: Offering opportunities for candidates to familiarise themselves with the platform and reduce anxiety before the interview. Real-Time Subtitles and Progress Bars: Enhancing clarity and accessibility during the interview process.

These features were co-designed with neurodivergent volunteers, ensuring that the platform addressed real-world needs. The result was SAMMI-3™, an advanced iteration of the platform that prioritised inclusivity while maintaining rigour in assessment.

Overcoming Challenges as an Entrepreneur

Alison’s entrepreneurial journey was not without challenges. Transitioning from academia to entrepreneurship required her to navigate unfamiliar terrain, including securing funding, building partnerships, and managing the complexities of technology development. Balancing innovation with scalability was a constant challenge, as was ensuring that the platform met the diverse needs of both candidates and employers.

One of the most significant hurdles was addressing scepticism around the use of AI in recruitment. Concerns about “AI cheating” and the potential for bias required Alison to advocate for the ethical use of technology, emphasising transparency and human oversight. By designing SAMMI-3™ to support, rather than replace, human decision-making, she demonstrated how AI could enhance fairness and objectivity in recruitment.

Another challenge was building trust with stakeholders, particularly neurodivergent individuals who had faced systemic exclusion in the past. Alison prioritised co-creation and feedback throughout the development process. Ensuring that the voices of those most affected were central to the platform’s design.

The Impact of SAMMI-3™

The introduction of SAMMI-3™ marked a significant step forward in inclusive recruitment. The platform was evaluated through a randomised controlled trial involving 38 participants, including 2489 neurodivergent individuals. The results were transformative:

Neurodivergent participants scored significantly higher when using the platform’s accessibility features, with mean scores rising from 121.4 to 141.6.

The performance gap between neurotypical and neurodivergent participants was substantially reduced, highlighting the platform’s ability to level the playing field.

92% of neurodivergent participants reported that the platform’s features made the interview process easier to navigate.

70% felt that the outcomes were fair and objective, and 70% reported reduced anxiety compared to conventional interviews.

These findings underscore the potential of Sammi-Select’s technology to promote equity and inclusivity. Not just for neurodivergent individuals but for all applicants. By prioritising psychological safety and personalisation, the platform enables candidates to perform at their best, ensuring that talent is assessed based on ability rather than circumstance.

The Future of Inclusive Recruitment

The success of SAMMI-3™ has far-reaching implications for the future of recruitment. As organisations increasingly adopt digital hiring practices, platforms like SAMMI-3 offer a blueprint for designing systems that prioritise inclusivity, fairness, and accessibility. By addressing the barriers faced by neurodivergent individuals, these innovations can unlock untapped talent and drive organisational diversity.

For Alison, the journey doesn’t end with SAMMI-3™. She envisions a future where inclusive recruitment becomes the norm rather than the exception, with lessons from the GENIUS Project inspiring systemic change across industries. Beyond technology, Alison advocates for cultural shifts that normalise neurodiversity and empower individuals to bring their authentic selves to work.

Conclusion

Dr. Alison Callwood’s entrepreneurial journey is a testament to the power of innovation and empathy in driving meaningful change. Through the GENIUS Project and Sammi-Select, she has redefined recruitment practices, proving that inclusivity and excellence go hand in hand. By addressing the challenges faced by neurodivergent applicants, Alison’s work has not only opened doors for individuals but also paved the way for a more equitable future in employment. Her journey serves as an inspiration for entrepreneurs, researchers, and advocates alike, demonstrating the transformative impact of combining vision with action.

About the author

Dr. Alison Callwood is a Senior Lecturer in Integrated Care (Midwifery) at University of Surrey.