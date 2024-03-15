Menopause & seasons | Weathering the changes

Menopause, that universal yet uniquely personal journey every woman eventually embarks on, doesn’t happen in isolation. It intersects with every aspect of life, including the changing seasons.

How fascinating that as the earth cycles through spring, summer, autumn and winter, women navigating menopause may find their symptoms flowing in tandem.

Let’s look into this journey, explore how each season brings its own set of challenges and comforts to those experiencing menopause.

Spring: A time of renewal

As the world awakens from its winter slumber, spring symbolises new beginnings. For many women, this season can bring a sense of renewal in managing menopause symptoms. The increasing daylight and warmer weather encourage outdoor activities, which can help improve mood and overall wellbeing. Exercise, a crucial component of managing menopause symptoms, becomes more inviting. Yet, for some, spring’s allergens may exacerbate menopausal symptoms like headaches and fatigue. It’s a season of balance, where the fresh start is as much about embracing the outdoors as it is about acknowledging and adjusting to the body’s needs.

Summer: The Heat Intensifies

Summer can be challenging for menopausal women, especially when dealing with hot flashes and night sweats. The added heat and humidity can make these symptoms almost unbearable for some. Yet, summer also brings longer days and plenty of opportunities for swimming and water-based activities, which can be incredibly soothing. Staying hydrated and dressing in light, breathable fabrics can also offer relief. Social gatherings and vacations, common in summer, can boost spirits but also stress the importance of finding personal strategies to manage heat-induced menopause symptoms.

Autumn: A season of comfort and challenge

Autumn, with its cooler temperatures and cosy vibes, can be a welcome change for those struggling through a hot summer. The relief from heat can significantly ease hot flashes and night sweats. However, as daylight decreases, some women may experience heightened menopausal symptoms alongside seasonal affective disorder (SAD), making mood management a priority. Autumn’s harvest brings an abundance of fresh produce, perfect for nourishing the body with menopause-friendly nutrients. It’s a time for layering up in more than just clothes—adding layers of self-care, nutrition, and exercise to the daily routine.

Winter: Navigating the cold

Winter can present its own set of menopause challenges, especially when it comes to mood and energy levels. The cold weather might discourage outdoor exercise, and shorter days can lead to feelings of sadness or fatigue. It’s crucial during these months to find alternative forms of exercise, like indoor yoga or pilates, and to soak up as much natural light as possible. The winter season is also a reminder of the importance of Vitamin D, whether through diet or supplements, as it plays a vital role in bone health—a significant concern for menopausal women.

Embracing each season

Navigating menopause is a deeply personal journey, influenced by several factors, including the changing seasons. Each season brings its own set of challenges and opportunities for managing menopause symptoms. By staying attuned to the body’s responses to these seasonal shifts and adopting flexible strategies for self care, women can find balance and comfort throughout the menopausal transition.

It’s about riding the waves. Embracing the changes and finding strength in this journey.