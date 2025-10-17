Women in Tech Week 2025 Day Five | Inclusive Tech & Allyship

Friday 17 October marked the culmination of Women in Tech Week 2025, a nationwide celebration of inclusion, innovation and allyship. Across the UK and online, conversations turned into commitments as leaders, changemakers and communities came together to reimagine the future of technology.

Today’s focus was Inclusive Tech & Allyship, capturing the spirit of collaboration, empathy and action that has defined this entire week.

“Women in Tech Week is more than a celebration; it’s a call to action. Every woman breaking barriers in this industry is helping to shape a fairer, more innovative future for the UK. I’m proud that this government is standing firmly behind initiatives like Women in Tech Week, because if we’re serious about becoming a global tech superpower, we must make sure women are at the heart of that journey.” — Samantha Niblett MP

Highlights from Across the Day

LSEG WINTech Network and Digilearning Celebrate Women in Tech Week | Bringing Together Social Mobility and FinTech (In-person, London)

LSEG partnered with WeAreTechWomen and Digilearning for an inspiring day that brought students and mentors together to explore pathways into finance and technology. From discussions on Confidence, Careers & Breaking Barriers to guided tours and networking with TechWomen100 awardees, the event showcased how access, visibility and mentorship can open doors to opportunity.

Women in Telecoms | Diversity in Industry (Podcast, Virtual)

Industry leaders examined the evolving landscape of telecommunications and the vital role of allyship in ensuring diversity is embedded at every level. Speakers shared practical actions for creating equitable opportunities and driving inclusive growth across global networks.

Barclays | Inclusive Tech & Allyship: In Conversation with Amy Williams & Paul Beresford (LinkedIn Live)

Hosted by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, this live conversation with Amy Williams and Paul Beresford from Barclays focused on AI adoption, leading through change and building inclusive teams that reflect the communities they serve.

Female Tech Collective | Differentiate Your Tech Career: Build the Network That Will Accelerate Your Growth (Virtual)

Practical workshop helping attendees identify the people, spaces and opportunities that can expand visibility and accelerate professional development in tech.

C&C Search | The Art of Adaptability: Thriving as Women in Tech Amid Uncertainty and Change (Virtual)

Reflective lunchtime session with Lucy Chamberlain exploring how adaptability and self-awareness can help women navigate rapid industry shifts and thrive during times of change.

Barclays, Accenture & Male Allies UK | From Intention to Action: Building an Inclusive Tech Future for All (Hybrid, Manchester)

Hosted by Anjali Chorlton of Barclays, this Manchester-based hybrid event brought together Lauren Aspden, Alex Jonas and Lee Chambers to explore how allyship and intersectionality can shape the future of technology. Through candid discussion and lived experience, the panel highlighted what authentic allyship looks like in practice and how diverse collaboration can drive meaningful cultural and systemic change.

Breaking Barriers by Digital Up North at Gateshead College (Virtual)

Local industry leaders and educators gathered to discuss inclusive digital skills programmes and the importance of building early pathways into technology for women across the North East.

Dismantling Career Barriers for Women in Tech | The Role of Male Allies (LinkedIn Live)

Featuring Robert Baker, Akua Opong, Colm Lysaght, Suki Fuller and Neil Davidson, this panel explored the findings of The Lovelace Report and the crucial role male allies play in driving systemic change, accountability and retention across the tech industry.

The Chain Academy | Build Your MVP with AI (Virtual)

Interactive hands-on session demonstrating how AI tools can support product ideation, prototype development and innovation for entrepreneurs and technologists.

Halzak & WeJobBox | Real Talk on Retaining Talent in Tech: From the Classroom to the Boardroom (In-Person, Birmingham)

Cross-industry discussion on bridging the gaps between entry-level and senior leadership, addressing structural challenges and highlighting practical retention strategies.

Leadership Leak | Why She’s Leaving – and How We Stop It (Virtual)

This honest conversation with Lauren Neal unpacked the reasons women exit the tech industry and outlined actionable solutions to strengthen pipelines, promote progression and retain talent.

General Assembly | Utilising AI for Job Search (Virtual)

Participants explored how to use AI responsibly in career development, from personal branding to identifying skill gaps and navigating recruitment platforms.

Breaking Barriers in Tech: Overcome Imposter Syndrome, Build Confidence & Accelerate Your Career (Virtual)

Motivational closing session with Faith Ruto on confidence, self-belief and the mindset shifts needed to lead authentically and drive lasting impact.

Digilearning Wraps Up Women in Tech Week with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE

Closing the week, Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE joined Valentina Datta from Digilearning for a live reflection on the journey of Women in Tech Week 2025. Together, they revisited key themes of visibility, inclusion and allyship, sharing lessons from the week and inspiring the next generation to continue building a more inclusive future in technology.

A Week That Made History

Women in Tech Week 2025 united more than 50 partner organisations, 80+ events and thousands of attendees across the UK and online. Conversations over the past five days have reaffirmed that progress is built on visibility, allyship and community.

As Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE reflected in today’s closing session with Digilearning, ‘inclusion starts with intent but succeeds through action’.

We thank every speaker, partner, sponsor and attendee who helped make this week an extraordinary celebration of innovation, leadership and collaboration. Biggest shoutout to the WeAreTechWomen team that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this second Women in Tech Week a success.

Share your reflections, tag #WomenInTechWeek, and help keep the conversation going as we continue to build a fairer, more inclusive future for technology.

Explore the full programme and highlights at women-in-tech-week.