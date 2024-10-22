Breaking 10 common CV myths

Your CV is often the first impression you’ll make on a potential employer.

It’s your chance to shine on paper, to highlight your skills, experience and personality. But when it comes to crafting the perfect CV, there’s a lot of misinformation floating around. From outdated rules to modern misconceptions, it can be hard to know what’s true and what will hold you back.

We’ve all been there. Spending hours agonising over fonts, word choice and how to make everything fit on one page. The result? A document that we hope stands out for the right reasons. But with so much conflicting advice out there, how do you know if your CV is working for you or against you? Whether you’re entering the job market for the first time or updating your CV after years in the same role, it’s important to separate fact from fiction.

We explore ten common myths about CVs. We’ll break them down, offering you a clearer path to success in your job search.

Myth 1 – Your CV must fit on one page

One of the most persistent myths is that your CV should fit on a single page. While this might be true for entry-level positions or early careers, it’s not a hard-and-fast rule. Employers are more interested in relevant information than in how brief you can be. If you have years of experience or a varied career, two pages are perfectly acceptable. Focus on quality content, not page length.

Myth 2 – Fancy fonts will make you stand out

Creative fonts might look cool, but they can hurt your chances. Simplicity is key. Stick to clean, professional fonts like Arial, Calibri or Times New Roman. Not only do these look neat, but they’re also easier to read. And in a world where CVs are often scanned by software before reaching human eyes, a readable font can make all the difference.

Myth 3 – You need to list every job you’ve ever had

Your CV is a summary of your most relevant work. You don’t need to include every part-time job you had as a teenager. Focus on roles that highlight the skills and experiences that apply to the position you’re applying for. If a past job doesn’t add value to your current career goals, leave it out.

Myth 4 – The more skills you list, the better

It can be tempting to list every skill you’ve ever acquired. But a long list of skills won’t impress employers if they’re not relevant. Instead, focus on a few key skills that are directly applicable to the role. Tailor each CV to the job you’re applying for. Quality trumps quantity.

Myth 5 – Your CV is all about you

It might seem like the CV is your chance to showcase yourself, but it’s really about the employer. Focus on how your skills and experience meet the needs of the company. Use their job description as a guide. By aligning your experience with what they’re looking for, you increase your chances of making it to the next stage.

Myth 6 – Including a photo will help you stand out

Unless you’re applying for a job where appearance is a key part of the role, like acting or modelling skip the photo. Employers in the UK typically prefer CVs without photos to avoid unconscious bias. Your skills and experience should speak for themselves.

Myth 7 – You don’t need a cover letter if your CV is strong

Even with a great CV, a cover letter is still important. It gives you a chance to explain why you’re the right person for the job. It’s your opportunity to add personality to your application and highlight anything that might not come across in your CV alone. Always include a tailored cover letter unless the employer specifically asks you not to.

Myth 8 – Gaps in employment will automatically disqualify you

Life happens. Whether it’s taking time off to travel, raise a family or deal with personal matters, employment gaps are not the red flags they once were. Be honest about the gap and, if relevant, explain what you did during that time. Employers today are more understanding of life’s ups and downs, especially after the pandemic.

Myth 9 – Your CV needs to be chronological

While a chronological CV is the most common, it’s not the only format. If you’re changing careers or have had a varied work history, a skills-based CV might serve you better. This format focuses on the abilities you bring to the role rather than a strict timeline. Choose the format that best highlights your strengths.

Myth 10 – Spelling and grammar mistakes are no big deal

Attention to detail matters. Spelling mistakes, typos and poor grammar can cost you an interview. Employers want to know that you take care of your work and a sloppy CV sends the wrong message. Always proofread and if possible, have someone else look over your CV before sending it out.

Takeaway

Writing a CV can feel daunting, especially with so many myths out there. But the key is to focus on what matters: presenting your skills and experience in the best possible light. Forget about outdated rules and focus on what will resonate with the employer. Tailor your CV to the job, keep it clear and professional and make sure it’s free of errors. With those basics in place, you’ll be well on your way to landing that next big opportunity.