The future of hiring is beyond the CV

Hiring the right person for a job is a complex process. It involves much more than just reviewing CVs.

While a CV provides a snapshot of a candidate’s qualifications and experience, it does not give a complete picture. Understanding the importance of looking beyond the CV can lead to better hiring decisions. We look into why relying solely on CVs can be detrimental and what additional steps should be taken to ensure a good hire.

The limitations of CVs

A CV highlights a candidate’s education, work experience and skills. However, it often fails to capture key attributes. Personality and practical abilities are usually not evident in a CV. Over-reliance on CVs can result in missing out on potentially excellent candidates.

The role of interviews

Interviews provide an opportunity to gauge a candidate’s suitability beyond their CV. They allow for the assessment of communication skills, problem-solving abilities and interpersonal traits. Structured interviews can be particularly effective. Behavioural and situational questions reveal how candidates handle real-world scenarios. This helps in evaluating their practical competencies and fit for the company culture.

Practical assessments

Practical assessments are crucial in understanding a candidate’s actual abilities. These can include tasks relevant to the job, such as writing tests for content roles. Practical assessments demonstrate a candidate’s capability to perform job-specific tasks. They offer a clear view of what the candidate can deliver in real-time situations.

Trial periods

Trial periods or probationary periods allow for on-the-job evaluation. They provide a firsthand experience of a candidate’s performance within the company environment. This period helps assess work habits, adaptability and overall contribution to the team. Trial periods effectively ensure the candidate is the right fit before making a long-term commitment.

The value of soft skills

Soft skills, such as teamwork, communication and leadership, are often not evident from a CV. These skills are essential for effective collaboration and leadership within the workplace. During the hiring process, focus should be placed on identifying these skills through interviews and practical assessments. Candidates with strong soft skills can enhance the work environment and contribute to a positive company culture.

Takeaway

When hiring, do not just go by a CV. While a CV is a useful tool, it should not be the sole basis for hiring decisions. Consider the candidate’s practical skills and soft skills. Use interviews, practical assessments and trial periods to gain a complete understanding.