Stand out from the stack | CV trends you need to know

The world of CVs is always changing. What worked last year might not land you an interview today. Employers’ expectations are shifting, technology is advancing and the competition is more intense than ever. If you’re still clinging to the same CV template you used five years ago, it’s time for an upgrade.

You’ve spent hours crafting a CV, listing every single job you’ve had and carefully selecting a basic, cookie-cutter design. You send it off, only to hear silence. It’s frustrating, isn’t it? That’s because the CVs of 2024 are more than just lists of responsibilities and boring layouts. They’re personal, creative and strategically crafted to grab attention in mere seconds. Yes, seconds. That’s all the time most recruiters spend scanning a CV before deciding whether to look closer.

Let’s explore what’s trending for CVs right now and how you can make yours stand out.

Personalisation is everything

Gone are the days when one CV could serve all purposes. Employers want to see that you’ve tailored your application for their role. Start with a strong personal statement that highlights your unique skills and how they align with the company’s needs. Make it specific, not generic.

Focus on achievements rather than responsibilities. Instead of listing tasks, highlight what you’ve accomplished. If you’ve increased sales, improved processes, or developed new strategies, shout about it. Use measurable results where possible. For example, “Increased customer satisfaction scores by 30% in six months” has more impact than “Responsible for improving customer satisfaction.”

Clean design and easy navigation

Your CV needs to look good, but it also needs to be easy to read. Overly designed layouts might impress visually but could confuse applicant tracking systems. Choose clean fonts, consistent formatting, and plenty of white space. This makes your CV inviting to read and ensures key information stands out.

Stick to a simple structure. Include a personal profile, your skills, work experience, education and any relevant extras. Keep it to two pages max.

Skills-focused sections

The spotlight is on skills. Many roles now value capabilities over titles, so place your skills front and centre. Use specific keywords from the job description to pass through applicant tracking systems. If you’re skilled in project management, make it known. If you’ve got proficiency in tools like Excel or Photoshop, don’t bury it at the bottom of your CV.

Soft skills are just as important. Highlight communication, leadership or teamwork in your achievements. Employers want people who can adapt, solve problems and work well in teams.

Integrate technology

Digital tools are transforming the job market and your CV can’t ignore this. QR codes, for example, are an emerging trend. Adding a code that links to your LinkedIn profile, portfolio, or even a video introduction can set you apart.

Only include technology that adds real value. Don’t overdo it. Keep it professional and relevant to the role you’re applying for.

Modern values matter

Recruiters increasingly care about how candidates align with their company’s mission. Show that you’re up to date with current trends like sustainability, inclusion or innovation. If you’ve been involved in any related projects or initiatives, mention them.

Consider adding a section for voluntary work, community projects or personal passions that reflect your values. This can help employers connect with you on a deeper level.

Polish and proofread

Proofread your CV multiple times and if you can, ask someone else to check it too. Even a tiny typo can make a big difference. Update your CV regularly so it reflects your latest achievements and keeps up with trends.

Your CV is your brand

Your CV is more than just a summary of your experience. It’s your personal brand. By tailoring it to the job, focusing on skills, using clean design and showing your values, you’ll create a CV that stands out

Keep your CV fresh, modern and professional. The job market is competitive, but a standout CV will give you the edge. Take the time to craft yours carefully, it’s worth it.