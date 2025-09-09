Building confidence for speeches at work

Standing in front of a group at work and delivering a speech or presentation can feel daunting. Even the most experienced professionals sometimes find their palms sweaty and their voices shaky.

Confidence in these moments is not about being fearless, it is about feeling prepared, staying calm and connecting with the people listening to you.

Know your material

The first step is to know your material well. When you are familiar with what you want to say, the words flow more naturally and you are less likely to lose your place. This does not mean memorising a script word for word. It means understanding your main points and being able to explain them clearly. Practising out loud helps you spot sentences that sound awkward and gives you a chance to adjust before the real thing.

Focus on the audience

Another way to build confidence is to focus on your audience rather than yourself. When nerves take over, it is easy to get caught up in how you sound or how you look. Instead, remind yourself that the people in front of you want to hear what you have to say. They are not there to trip you up. Shifting your attention towards sharing information or ideas makes speaking feel less like a performance and more like a conversation.

A YouGov study reported by Preply in April 2025 found that 21% of Brits say they hate and avoid public speaking on any occasion. Even more striking, 59% would avoid public speaking if there were no consequences, such as job requirements. This shows how common it is to feel nervous about speaking in front of others and why building confidence matters so much in the workplace.

Use body language

Body language also plays a part in how confident you come across. Standing tall, making eye contact and using hand gestures naturally as you speak helps your audience trust what you are saying. Even if you feel nervous inside, these small physical changes can make you appear more assured. Often, the act of standing with good posture and breathing steadily has a calming effect too.

Start small

It can help to start small. If the idea of presenting to a large room is overwhelming, begin with smaller opportunities such as team meetings. Each time you speak up, you build experience and reduce the fear bit by bit. Over time, those smaller steps add up and you find yourself able to tackle bigger challenges.

A survey by Mindful Presenter found that only 23.4% of people actually enjoy public speaking and presenting. Almost half say they enjoy it sometimes, while more than 72% admitted to feeling nervous most of the time. These figures highlight that nerves are the norm, not the exception.

Aim for progress not perfection

Remember that perfection is not the goal. Mistakes happen and most of the time the audience will not even notice them. If you lose your place, pause, take a breath and carry on. People will respect your ability to recover more than they will remember a stumble. Confidence grows when you stop chasing the idea of flawless speaking and instead aim for being clear, relatable and genuine.

Growing in confidence

Giving speeches or presentations at work will never feel completely effortless for everyone and that is fine. With preparation, practice and the right mindset, you can turn nerves into positive energy and find your voice in front of others. The more you do it, the easier it becomes and before long you may even enjoy the chance to share your ideas out loud.