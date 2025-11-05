Celebrating Connection | Rising Stars & TechWomen100 Reconnect at Wagtails

Last night, on 4 November 2025, we hosted a very special evening at Wagtails London, bringing together our Rising Stars and TechWomen100 Award Winners for a celebration of connection, collaboration and community.

Our rooftop venue provided a stunning backdrop as guests arrived to reconnect, network and celebrate the achievements of women driving change across business and technology. Hosted in partnership with ETM Group, the evening captured everything that defines our two communities: energy, purpose and a shared commitment to empowering women at every stage of their careers.

Growing Partnership with ETM Group

This celebration marked another milestone in our partnership with ETM Group, following the success of our recent EA/PA Breakfast at The Aviary. Both occasions showcased the value of creating meaningful spaces where women can come together to learn, share and inspire one another.

From morning panels over breakfast to evening networking with a view, our collaboration with ETM continues to create opportunities for connection and conversation in truly memorable settings.

Two Communities, One Shared Purpose

Our evening at Wagtails brought together two of our most celebrated cohorts: the Rising Stars and the TechWomen100 Award winners. Both networks represent the future of female leadership across industries, and this event gave members the chance to meet, collaborate and celebrate their shared impact.

Throughout the night, guests shared stories of career milestones, mentorship and growth, reminding us why these networks matter. It was an evening filled with laughter, recognition and inspiration, reaffirming the power of community to drive progress.

Looking Ahead

As we look forward to the TechWomen100 Awards on 20 November 2025, this event stands as a reminder of what can be achieved when collaboration and community come together. It was a celebration of talent and ambition, but also of partnership; one that continues to grow stronger with each event.

Here’s to every woman in our networks who continues to inspire progress and lead with purpose. And a heartfelt thank you to ETM Group for their continued support in helping us create spaces where women can thrive.