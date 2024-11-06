Why Should You Attend? We realise time and funds are limited for a lot of executive and business support professionals in today’s hardened economy. We take time to curate our progammes, with the ultimate aim of our attendees coming away with real and tangible ROI, which can be utilised straight after the event. At the heart of our agenda is diversity of thought and opinion. EPAA is not-for-profit, so we do not make profit from our events and commit to paying professional speakers and trainers an honorarium fee. What is included: All refreshments and lunch for the day

Welcome to Glasgow Drinks Reception

10 CPD credits (paying members only)

Sustainable Stationary

Digital Certificate of Attendance

A copy of Julie Perrine’s Book – Prove Your Skills! With a Powerful Professional Portfolio

Professional networking

Professionalism all the way – no gimmicks, candy floss or Mary Poppins in sight! Date – November 15, 2024

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Chynna Clayton, Founder and CEO of Matriarch Made Development. Former assistant to Michelle Obama.

We are excited to be heading to Glasgow for our annual national conference 2024 and we have an action-packed day in store!

Our conferences are about challenging the norm, thinking of the future and providing you with very real tangible takeaways.

This event brings together newly in post professionals, with experienced executive and business peers. We encourage knowledge exchange, collaborative discussions, and insightful deliberations on the continuing change of executive and business support roles. We will meaningfully look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our profession, underscored by our strong principles of diversity and inclusivity.

With a brand new line-up of speakers and sessions, you will be sure to leave with a spring in your step, a renewed passion for your role and discover new ways and ideas for career advancement.

We want you to stretch your professional mind and empower leaders and c-suite teams across the UK, through your executive support service.

Schedule for the conference and surrounding events:

Thursday 14th November – Welcome to Glasgow Drinks Reception and optional networking dinner (£40.00 per person)

Welcome to Glasgow Drinks Reception and optional networking dinner (£40.00 per person) Friday 15th November – Main Conference Day and optional Ceilidh Dinner Dance

Main Conference Day and optional Ceilidh Dinner Dance Saturday 16th November – guided tour – optional

Details for the above dinners and guided tour will be made available over the coming months.