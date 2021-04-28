0
28/04/2021
Five reads you need to manage change | Warwick Business School

Warwick Business School Core Insights 1The literature on change management is so vast that it’s often difficult to see the wood for the trees.

What future should we seek to orient ourselves around? Once this is decided, who should be in the driving seat? Are we supposed to drive change top-down or bottom-up, and when? How can we make dual strategies operational? And what about communication, or resistance? Is change management different to ‘just’ management? Is it leadership that’s needed instead?

Often the answers to these questions come in easy prescriptions: do this, don’t do that (though those aren’t always consistent). The space heaves under the weight of countless models, all promising to simplify and universalise the exceedingly difficult and specific. In doing so, they distract managers and employees from the real challenge: asking questions and reconsidering assumptions.

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

