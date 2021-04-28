Five reads you need to manage change | Warwick Business School

The literature on change management is so vast that it’s often difficult to see the wood for the trees.

What future should we seek to orient ourselves around? Once this is decided, who should be in the driving seat? Are we supposed to drive change top-down or bottom-up, and when? How can we make dual strategies operational? And what about communication, or resistance? Is change management different to ‘just’ management? Is it leadership that’s needed instead?

Often the answers to these questions come in easy prescriptions: do this, don’t do that (though those aren’t always consistent). The space heaves under the weight of countless models, all promising to simplify and universalise the exceedingly difficult and specific. In doing so, they distract managers and employees from the real challenge: asking questions and reconsidering assumptions.

