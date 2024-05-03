From overwhelmed to overcoming by reaching out

Feeling overwhelmed can be a profoundly isolating experience, yet it is incredibly common in today’s fast-paced world.

At times, the pressures of daily responsibilities, personal relationships and our own aspirations can converge into a daunting mountain that seems insurmountable. In these moments, the weight of this burden can cloud our thoughts, drain our energy and hinder our ability to press forward. It’s important to recognise that these feelings are not a sign of weakness but rather a common human response to excessive stress. Acknowledging this can be your first step toward regaining control. Reach out, it’s your first move towards reclaiming your calm and a crucial strategy for improving your mental health.

Understanding overwhelmed

Overwhelming happens when stress accumulates and feels too much to handle. It’s like a cup overflowing with water, where each drop is a new worry or task. You might feel anxious, tired, or unable to focus.

Why reach out?

Sharing your feelings with someone can significantly lighten your emotional load. It opens the door to support and understanding from others, who might provide practical advice or just offer a comforting presence. By articulating your worries, you might also gain new perspectives that can help you see solutions previously obscured by stress.

How to reach out

Choose someone you trust. This might be a friend, family member, or professional counsellor. Start with a simple message or call. Just say, “I’m feeling overwhelmed and could use someone to talk to.” This is enough to get the support ball rolling.

Taking small steps

Apart from reaching out, take small steps to manage your overwhelm:

Break tasks down : Split big tasks into smaller, manageable parts.

: Split big tasks into smaller, manageable parts. Prioritise : Focus on what’s urgent. Leave the rest for later.

: Focus on what’s urgent. Leave the rest for later. Breathe: Simple breathing exercises can reduce stress instantly.

Takeaway

The path to feeling lighter and more in control often begins with a simple but powerful action, reaching out. When overwhelmed, it’s easy to retreat inward, but connection is the key. By sharing your struggle, you not only unburden yourself but also remind yourself that you are not alone in this. So take that step, make that call, send that message. Help and understanding are just a conversation away.

If you’re in the UK and feeling overwhelmed, there are several reputable resources available to help provide support:

Mind | Samaritans | Anxiety UK | Every Mind Matters | CALM | Rethink Mental Illness