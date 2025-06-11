How good habits shape great leadership

It’s easy to talk about values. It’s much harder to live them out every day. But that’s exactly what makes great leaders stand out.

They don’t just tell others what’s important. They show it. They model it. They set the tone for their teams without needing to say a word.

Modelling good habits is one of the most powerful ways leaders can shape culture. It’s not about perfection or putting on a show. It’s about consistency, integrity and small choices that speak volumes. When a leader takes the time to check in with someone, switches off after hours, owns up to a mistake or genuinely listens, those actions ripple through the workplace.

Your habits shape the culture

There’s a lot of talk about workplace wellbeing, work-life balance and psychological safety. But none of it means much if leaders aren’t walking the walk. A leader who emails at midnight while encouraging their team to switch off sends mixed signals. A leader who never admits when they’re struggling, tells others to hide their struggles too and a leader who claims to value collaboration but never makes space for other voices, risks creating a culture of fear or silence.

Good habits look different depending on the environment. In some settings, it might be about timekeeping and focus. In others, it’s flexibility and compassion. What matters most is that the habits match the values and the team’s needs. Authenticity is everything. People are quick to spot when something doesn’t feel real.

The small things matter most

The best leaders are human. They don’t pretend to have all the answers. They admit when they’re learning. They set boundaries and respect the boundaries of others. They take care of themselves and encourage others to do the same. They create space for people to speak up, even when it’s uncomfortable.

It’s not about big gestures. It’s about the little things that add up over time. Saying thank you. Being present in a meeting. Celebrating progress not just results. Holding yourself accountable. Being curious not controlling. Taking your holiday and encouraging others to do the same.

Be the example others follow

In times of change or uncertainty, these habits become even more important. When people are unsure, they look to leaders for cues. A calm voice. A thoughtful pause. A willingness to listen. These can steady a team in ways that policies never will.

There’s also a knock-on effect. When leaders model good habits, it gives others permission to do the same. It normalises care. It builds trust. It creates a workplace where people feel valued, respected and safe to be themselves. That’s when people thrive. That’s when teams click. That’s when great work happens.

If you’re in a leadership role, take a moment to look at the habits you’re modelling. Not just what you say, but what you do. What signals are you sending. What behaviours are you rewarding. What stories are people telling about your leadership when you’re not in the room.

The truth is, culture doesn’t come from a slide deck. It comes from people and it starts with you.

