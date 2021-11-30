How to cultivate a proactive mindset

Article provided by Sue France FCIPD, INLPTA

It is said that many years ago Assistants were reactive, were told what to do, fought fires, reacted to things that happened or wondered how did that happen?

I believe to some extent that could be true today of some Assistants and I also believe many Assistants are super proactive in being prepared well in advance for all eventualities, taking the lead, forward thinking, enthusiastic, energetic, thoughtful, passionate about having a proactive attitude to be motivated as well as motivating others and above all ready to take action.

To be proactive you need to know and understand your “why” – your purpose, be able to manage up, think on behalf of your boss, play devil’s advocate, challenge your boss’s thinking as well as your own by looking at things from different perspectives, manage your own time as well as the time of your boss, anticipate the team’s needs, be solution oriented, take ownership, be accountable and thereby demonstrating your full value.

To enable the “proactive gene” you need the following three elements:

Thinking time

Schedule “thinking time”, whether it is for strategic thinking, thinking about how you can solve problems, how you can add value, thinking about how you could improve processes and procedures or even thinking about your own career etc. Once you have thought of some ideas, suggestions, insights, a different way forward, a way to improve things as well as how to change things for the better and save time and costs; then you need to make a decision about what you are going to do using critical thinking skills.

Questioning is the key to critical thinking and you need to question everything. Through questions you get to explore the deep layers of meaning and reasoning that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Thinking time will include setting goals as well as thinking about any obstacles that may occur and thinking about how you can get around these, then if and when you do hit obstacles you already have an advantage in solving them and less likely to give up.

Confidence

Once you have spent time thinking and decided on your way forward then you need the confidence to stand up and speak out and take action. Confidence comes from understanding and loving yourself first which means you need to get rid of your limiting beliefs. Your positive self talk is important, listen to what you say to yourself and change negative thoughts to positive ones. Keep a ‘kudos’ file of all the things you have done well to boost your confidence when required.

Motivation

Once you have thought about what you want to do and made the decision on the best way forward and found your confidence, then you need the dedication to act, accountability and pertinacity to never give up. If you wait for motivation first, you may never get started. Instead, you need to use your dedication to act, no matter how you feel and then motivation will follow.