How to secure steady salary increases year after year

Asking for a pay rise is an important part of managing your career and ensuring you’re being compensated fairly for the value you bring to your role.
While salary progression varies greatly depending on your industry, role and experience level, it’s useful to know the general trends. Let’s explore how salaries typically increase over time, what factors influence this and how to approach salary negotiations in a way that benefits both you and your employer.
The general trend for salary increases
In the UK, the average pay rise across most industries sits between 3% and 5% annually. This figure is often influenced by inflation rates, company performance and the overall economic climate. However, it’s essential to note that these figures can vary greatly depending on your specific situation.
- Entry-level employees might see smaller increases in the 2-3% range as they’re starting in the field and often need more experience to leverage larger pay hikes.
- Mid-career professionals (typically with 5-10 years of experience) may experience a 5-7% increase annually as they build expertise, take on more responsibilities and demonstrate value to their employer.
- Senior or highly specialised roles can often negotiate much higher increases. In some cases, they may even receive double-digit results if they are critical to their employer’s success or if they’re in a high-demand field.
Factors that impact salary growth
Several key factors affect how much your salary can increase when you ask for a pay rise:
- Industry: Different sectors experience different rates of pay growth. For example, the tech industry, healthcare and finance tend to offer more frequent or larger raises compared to sectors like retail or hospitality.
- Company performance: In strong economic times or when a company performs exceptionally well, there’s more room in the budget for pay rises. During tougher periods, salary freezes or minimal increases are more common.
- Your performance: Ultimately, the biggest factor in securing a pay rise is the value you bring to your role. Regularly exceeding expectations, improving processes or bringing in new clients can all support your case for a higher raise.
- Negotiation skills: While performance matters, how well you present your case is crucial. Preparing for a pay rise discussion with data, examples of your achievements and a clear understanding of your worth in the job market will significantly improve your chances.
How to ask for a pay rise effectively
Getting a salary increase isn’t just about waiting for your employer to offer one. Here’s how you can be proactive:
- Do your research: Before any conversation, check salary benchmarks for your industry and role. Websites like Glassdoor or LinkedIn Salary Insights can provide you with a clear idea of what others in similar positions are earning.
- Highlight your achievements: Be ready to discuss specific examples of how you’ve added value to the company, saved money or improved efficiency. It’s much easier to justify a raise if you can show concrete results.
- Be realistic: While aiming for a 10% or higher increase is tempting, ensure your expectations align with your company’s financial situation and the current job market. Asking for too much could work against you.
- Timing is key: Pay raises are often tied to annual reviews or company performance reviews. Aim to have these discussions just before these processes take place.
Takeaway
Salary progression in the UK typically sits between 3% and 5% per year, with higher increases possible for mid-career professionals or those in senior roles. To ensure you’re receiving fair compensation, you need to understand market trends, regularly review your achievements and prepare a solid case for a pay rise. However, be realistic about what to expect, large increases are rare and negotiation is key. The best approach is to keep the conversation ongoing and to view salary progression as a steady, long-term journey rather than a quick win.