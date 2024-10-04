Imposter syndrome is a myth | You absolutely belong

Imagine this, you’ve just been promoted, landed a new job or scored a win at work. Everyone around you congratulates you, singing your praises, yet deep inside, you feel like a complete fraud.

You think, “This can’t be real. They’ll soon realise I don’t belong here.” Sound familiar? This is the sneaky voice of imposter syndrome, a voice that far too many women hear on a regular basis.

We’ve all been there. Even some of the most successful British women you can think of, Emma Watson, J.K. Rowling and Dame Zaha Hadid. have openly admitted to feeling like imposters in their careers at one point or another. Yes, it might seem reassuring to know you’re not alone, but here’s the thing: imposter syndrome isn’t just some unpleasant rite of passage for women. It’s a narrative that needs rewriting because, newsflash: imposter syndrome is fake. You are exactly where you’re meant to be.

The imposter phenomenon

Let’s break this down a bit. Imposter syndrome is essentially the feeling that your accomplishments are the result of luck or simply fooling everyone into believing you’re competent. It makes you question your skills, intelligence and abilities, even in the face of evidence to the contrary. And who often bears the brunt of this so-called syndrome? Women, especially in fields where they are underrepresented or in roles that challenge outdated gender norms.

But here’s the kicker: imposter syndrome is not an innate flaw. It’s not some built-in defect that only certain people possess. Rather, it’s a symptom of a much larger issue, societal expectations, systemic biases and years of internalised messages telling women that they need to be perfect, humble and ever-proving to occupy their space.

Why imposter syndrome is fake

The notion that women feel like imposters because they’re somehow “not ready” or “not deserving” is simply rubbish. In reality, imposter syndrome often affects the most competent and high-achieving women. Why? Because they set the bar impossibly high for themselves and live in a world that still tends to underestimate their capabilities. The very fact that you’re worried you’re not good enough is proof that you’re probably more than enough.

Think about it, if you’ve ever felt imposter syndrome creeping in, it’s usually because you’ve reached a new level in your career, taken on a challenge or stepped into unfamiliar territory. These feelings aren’t proof of inadequacy; they’re proof of growth. You are pushing boundaries, doing things that scare you and that’s where the magic happens. The discomfort isn’t a sign that you’re an imposter; it’s a sign that you’re on the right path.

Reclaiming your space

Here’s what’s important to remember, you didn’t get to where you are by accident. You’re not “lucky” to be in that meeting room, at that desk or in that leadership role. You earned it. Every ounce of hard work, every late-night effort and every challenge you’ve overcome has built up to this moment. It’s not a stroke of luck, it’s a result of your dedication and skill.

Whenever that imposter voice starts whispering in your ear, try to flip the script. Instead of asking, “Why me?” ask, “Why not me?” Why shouldn’t you be the one to take up space in that room, to lead that project or to speak up? The mere fact that you’re questioning your place suggests that you are someone who cares about doing a good job and isn’t that the kind of person who deserves to be there?

It’s high time to redefine success and confidence. Confidence isn’t about never feeling doubt, it’s about recognising that doubt is a normal part of stepping into new roles and doing it anyway. Success isn’t about perfection, it’s about progress, learning and resilience.

Takeaway

You are not an imposter. You are not a fraud. You are exactly where you should be and that feeling of doubt you have? It’s a sign that you’re reaching beyond your comfort zone, where all real growth happens.

The next time you start to feel like an imposter, remember this, it’s a false narrative. It’s a societal mirage that has no bearing on your real worth or capabilities. Recognise it for what it is, a relic of outdated gender expectations and reclaim your space with the knowledge that you belong there.

You’ve put in the work, you’ve earned your place and it’s time to own it. And if you ever need a reminder, just look around at the incredible women who have been in your shoes, felt the same doubts and pushed forward to achieve remarkable things. They’re not imposters and neither are you. You are capable, you are deserving and you are right where you’re meant to be.