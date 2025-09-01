What is back to school mindset and how to own it

The “back to school” mindset refers to the psychological and emotional state that individuals, particularly students and parents, experience when transitioning from a break or holiday back to their work or school routines.

This mindset can involve a mix of feelings, including anxiety, stress, lack of motivation and reluctance to continue with their daily lives. Whether that be working, studying or participating in educational activities after a period of rest. It’s quite common for people of all ages to feel a sense of unease when faced with the prospect of returning to back to a routine.

Here are some strategies to overcome the back-to-school mindset:

Positive reframing

Instead of focusing on the negatives, try to reframe the situation in a positive light. Think about the opportunities to learn new things, meet friends and engage in activities you enjoy.

Set realistic goals

Set achievable goals for yourself, both short-term and long-term. Having clear objectives can help motivate you and give you a sense of purpose.

Organise and plan

Create a schedule or plan for your academic tasks and activities. Having a structured routine can help reduce anxiety and make the transition smoother.

Gradual transition

Ease into your routine gradually. Start with lighter tasks before diving into more challenging ones. This can help you build momentum and reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed.

Stay connected

Reach out to friends or family to share your feelings. Chances are, they might be feeling the same way. Sharing experiences and supporting each other can make the process feel less isolating.

Practice self-care

Prioritise self-care activities like exercise, relaxation techniques, sufficient sleep and hobbies you enjoy. These activities can help alleviate stress and improve your overall wellbeing.

Visualise success

Spend a few moments each day visualising yourself succeeding in your endeavours. This can boost your confidence and help you feel more prepared.

Seek support

If you’re struggling with the transition, don’t hesitate to seek support from teachers, counsellors or mentors. They can provide guidance, advice and reassurance.

Celebrate achievements

Acknowledge your accomplishments, no matter how small they may seem. Celebrating progress can boost your motivation and sense of accomplishment.

Stay flexible

Be open to adjusting your plans if needed. Flexibility can help you adapt to unexpected challenges and changes.

Focus on learning

Focus on the process of learning. Embrace the opportunity to expand your knowledge and skills. Whether this be studying or self-taught new hobbies or career development skills.

Practice mindfulness

Engage in mindfulness or meditation practices to help manage stress and stay present in the moment.

It’s normal to experience some resistance when transitioning back to a routine after a long break. With the right strategies and a positive mindset, you can overcome these challenges and have a successful experience.

Transitioning from a relaxed summer mindset to a focused back-to-school mentality requires determination, adaptability and a positive outlook. While the shift can be challenging, it presents an opportunity for personal growth and success. By setting clear goals, establishing effective routines and maintaining a healthy balance between work and leisure, individuals can navigate this transition successfully. This shift is not just about returning to routine; it’s a chance to embrace the journey of self-improvement and discovery that life offers.

For further support, see below.

